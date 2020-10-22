 

Hillebrand Acquires Braid

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

With this acquisition, Hillebrand aims to strengthen its position as a leading global logistics service provider not only for alcoholic beverages but also for other non-hazardous bulk liquids commodities.

MAINZ, Germany, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillebrand, a world leading forwarding, transport and logistics provider to the alcoholic beverage industry and products that require special care, officially announces its acquisition of Braid, a key player in bulk liquids logistics.  Through this acquisition, Hillebrand strengthens its expertise in handling non-hazardous liquids in bulk, such as wine, olive oil, non-hazardous chemicals, juices and edible oils, which adds to its long-established experience in full service logistics services of cased goods.

"Braid offers an exciting opportunity for Hillebrand to strengthen its network of services, products, skills, knowledge and teams," explains Cees van Gent, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Hillebrand. "With its global reach, wide range of customized logistics solutions in bulk liquids transportation, as well as its manufacturing and technology know-how, the acquisition of Braid supports Hillebrand's strategy to not only lead the market in logistics services for alcoholic beverages but also for non-hazardous bulk liquids."

Braid is recognized as a diversified group offering innovative bulk liquids logistics services worldwide, which will not only complement Hillebrand's array of bulk liquids solutions, but also expand its manufacturing capabilities, with two more facilities located in the United Kingdom and China.  The combination of Hillebrand's bulk liquids services and Braid will create a world leading end-to-end service provider for bulk liquids and one of the largest food-grade ISO tank operators globally.

Allan Leddra, CEO of Braid, comments "Hillebrand's acquisition of Braid provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses. The two companies will achieve more as a unit, increasing value for customers, given both companies' high reputation for providing a leading customer experience in bulk liquids logistics."  Allan Leddra and his management team will join Hillebrand to drive a successful integration and continue to grow the consolidated bulk liquids business of Braid and Hillebrand.  "We also share the same values and culture, so we are confident that our employees will smoothly integrate in the new organization and will find new growing opportunities within Hillebrand."

Both Hillebrand and Braid share their commitment for a safe and sustainable transportation of goods, with high investments in R&D to create innovative and environmentally friendly solutions for their customers.  The shared knowledge and expertise in non-hazardous commodities, the aim to provide an end-to-end service to even more customers, in addition to a wider product offering, are part of the benefits of bringing the two companies under one corporation.

Despite the current global Covid-19 situation, Hillebrand's and Braid's service and financial performance have remained very resilient. Hillebrand continues to pursue its business plan objectives of growing both organically and through acquisitions, to expand customer service and tailor-made solutions worldwide.  "This marks a further step in our journey to make Hillebrand an even more robust, bigger and better company than it is today, through our buy and build strategy," details van Gent. This acquisition represents the third one in the past year, after 3W-Logistik (Germany) and Royal Logistics (USA), and is expected to result in greater efficiencies and significantly increase Hillebrand's product offering.    

Hillebrand's bulk liquids services and Braid will, for the time being, continue to run their operations separately. However, bringing both businesses together will gradually unfold within the next 12 months.  "It goes without saying that our customers will continue to receive the same high quality service, which they have come to expect," concludes van Gent.

For more information, please contact Felicia Skira (f.skira@hillebrand.com) 

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Hillebrand



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Cision Announces Gold Sponsorship of PRSA ICON 2020
Situation Awareness System (SAS) Market to Reach $36.19 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 36,466.04 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
New Cruelty Free International study reveals claimed benefits of animal research are exaggerated in ...
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Grove Square Galleries Secure Services of Experienced Investment Director Ben Meadows To Lead ...
Slate Asset Management Continues Growth with Acquisition of Two Essential Real Estate Portfolios in ...
Key Trends and Recent Innovations in Powder Bed Fusion, IDTechEx Identifies
Titel
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease