 

Universal Electronics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 5

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC) will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call in directly may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 888-869-1189 in the U.S. or 706-643-5902 if calling from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 1798063. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year.

In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay please dial 855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the U.S. The access code is 1798063.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

