Universal Electronics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 5

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC) will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call in directly may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 888-869-1189 in the U.S. or 706-643-5902 if calling from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 1798063. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year.