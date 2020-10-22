Seres Therapeutics Expands Executive Team with Appointments of David S. Ege, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer and Jayne M. Gansler as Chief People Officer

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of David S. Ege, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Jayne M. Gansler as Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer (CPO).

“Supported by our highly positive SER-109 Phase 3 results, we are expanding our capabilities and strengthening the Seres team as we move towards what we expect to be the first-ever FDA-approved microbiome therapy. We have taken meaningful steps to prepare for our anticipated growth into a commercial-stage enterprise. Earlier this year, we appointed Lisa von Moltke, M.D., FCP, as Seres’ Chief Medical Officer and Terri Young, Ph.D., R.Ph., as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, and we are pleased to now add two additional highly accomplished professionals to Seres’ executive team. Dave’s experience successfully leading the manufacturing of prominent pharmaceuticals, including Keytruda, will be vital as we look ahead to the expected commercialization of SER-109. Jayne has held critical roles building global biopharmaceutical companies and this experience will be central to attracting top talent to Seres, an effort which is well underway. I am honored to work with such a talented and diverse team,” said Eric D. Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seres.

Mr. Shaff continued: “I also want to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation to John Aunins, Ph.D. John has led Seres’ manufacturing efforts since soon after the company was formed, and he has been critical in building our field-leading CMC capabilities in this new therapeutic modality. We are pleased that John will continue to support Seres in a Senior Advisor capacity.”

Dr. Ege brings to the role of CTO more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on manufacturing and developing vaccines and biologics. He joins Seres after an extensive career at Merck, where he worked on a number of breakthrough, novel products with complex manufacturing. Dr. Ege joined Merck in 2003 and served in a variety of technical and leadership roles in R&D and manufacturing. He was most recently Global Lead for Digital Strategy in Merck’s Manufacturing Division, in charge of driving business optimization, leading digital innovation, and helping advance products to market. Dr. Ege also held roles as Executive Director of Vaccines & Biologics Manufacturing and Head of Commercial Manufacturing Operations during his time at Merck. Dr. Ege graduated summa cum laude from Princeton with a BSE in chemical engineering and earned his Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.