Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Friday, November 6, 2020, before market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
|
Date:
|
November 6, 2020
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Dial-In:
|
(866) 373-3407
|
International Dial-In:
|
(412) 902-1037
|
Conference ID:
|
13712449
|
Webcast:
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through November 16, 2020 by dialing:
|
Dial-In:
|
(877) 660-6853
|
International Dial-In:
|
(201) 612-7415
|
Conference ID:
|
13712449
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.
More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
