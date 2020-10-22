Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Friday, November 6, 2020, before market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.