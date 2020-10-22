Elevate Your Game With Garmin Instinct Esports Edition

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Instinct Esports Edition , a rugged GPS smartwatch uniquely designed for esports athletes and enthusiasts to take their gaming performance to the next level. Using Garmin’s proven health and fitness tracking technologies, the Instinct Esports Edition uses a dedicated esports activity function to track and analyze heart rate and stress during play, as well as offer long-term trend analysis. Garmin’s new STR3AMUP! PC streaming tool also provides Instinct users the ability to livestream biometric data to audiences for a new streaming experience 1 .

Instinct Esports Edition is a GPS smartwatch uniquely designed for esports athletes (Photo: Business Wire)

“Elite athletes around the world depend on Garmin products to monitor and improve their performance. With the Instinct Esports Edition, esports athletes can tap into that same technology to track and examine how their body responds to intense competition,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of sales. “Players can also use Instinct’s data to make adjustments in their daily lives, whether it be altering sleep patterns or activity levels, which can result in increased cognitive and physical performance during play.”

The Instinct Esports Edition is purpose-built to military standards (MIL-STD 810), yet its exceedingly lightweight design provides a distraction-free gaming experience. It provides up to 80 hours of battery life in esports mode and up to 14 days in smartwatch mode for less time charging and more time gaming. Instinct’s bold black and red colors, high-contrast display and rugged design bring to life a non-traditional smartwatch. When paired with a compatible smartphone, Instinct also provides smart notifications such as email, texts, and alerts to a user’s wrist so they can stay connected both during and outside of game play.

Dedicated Esports Activity Profile

Prior to a match, users simply select the esports activity on Instinct. Once activated, Garmin’s proven wrist-based heart rate technology2 analyzes and displays a user’s heart rate and stress level in addition to the time of day and a game timer. Similar to other athletic competitions, actively monitoring stress and heart rate in real time can provide the opportunity to manage physical and mental resources for more effective and focused competition. Once a gaming session has ended, users can sync their activity to the free Garmin Connect app3 to view, store and analyze their data to see how their body reacts in different gaming situations.