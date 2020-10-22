Moody’s Announces Leadership Succession

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that Raymond McDaniel, Jr. will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2020 after nearly 34 years of service to the company, including more than 15 years as CEO. Mr. McDaniel will remain on the Moody’s Board of Directors, where he will assume the role of non-executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2021.

Henry A. McKinnell, Jr., PhD, who has served as the Chairman of Moody’s since 2012, will remain on the Board as a Director.

“Moody’s has never been in a stronger position, and as the company continues its evolution as a trusted global provider of risk assessments, now is the right time for this transition to take place,” said Mr. McDaniel. “Rob’s impressive track record of achievements during his 15 years at Moody’s and deep understanding of our core businesses and the needs of our customers make him the ideal leader to take Moody’s forward. He is uniquely suited to maximize Moody’s strengths and position the company for continued growth in the years ahead.”

Mr. Fauber, 50, was appointed COO in 2019 to drive strategic initiatives at the company. In that role, he has overseen both Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA), as well as Strategy and Marketing for Moody’s Corporation (MCO). Mr. Fauber previously served as President of MIS, Head of the MIS Global Commercial Group and as Head of Corporate Development for MCO. He joined Moody’s in September 2005.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a thoughtful and deliberate planning process that will allow Rob to move seamlessly into his new role as CEO,” Dr. McKinnell said. “Over many years, the Board and I have come to know Rob as a strategic, innovative and results-oriented leader. He has made outstanding contributions to Moody’s, and the Board has complete confidence in his ability to lead the company to new heights.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Ray for his invaluable leadership over the course of his exceptional career,” Dr. McKinnell added. “With Ray as CEO, Moody’s has experienced the strongest growth in its history. Ray grew Moody’s core ratings and research business globally, expanded its international presence, built its data and analytics businesses, and introduced a number of new products and services. Ray has positioned Moody’s well for continued growth and success, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in his role as Chairman.”