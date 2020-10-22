 

Moody’s Announces Leadership Succession

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 13:01  |  66   |   |   

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that Raymond McDaniel, Jr. will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2020 after nearly 34 years of service to the company, including more than 15 years as CEO. Mr. McDaniel will remain on the Moody’s Board of Directors, where he will assume the role of non-executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors unanimously elected Robert Fauber, the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), as President and CEO of Moody’s, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Fauber will also join the company’s Board, effective immediately.

Henry A. McKinnell, Jr., PhD, who has served as the Chairman of Moody’s since 2012, will remain on the Board as a Director.

“Moody’s has never been in a stronger position, and as the company continues its evolution as a trusted global provider of risk assessments, now is the right time for this transition to take place,” said Mr. McDaniel. “Rob’s impressive track record of achievements during his 15 years at Moody’s and deep understanding of our core businesses and the needs of our customers make him the ideal leader to take Moody’s forward. He is uniquely suited to maximize Moody’s strengths and position the company for continued growth in the years ahead.”

Mr. Fauber, 50, was appointed COO in 2019 to drive strategic initiatives at the company. In that role, he has overseen both Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA), as well as Strategy and Marketing for Moody’s Corporation (MCO). Mr. Fauber previously served as President of MIS, Head of the MIS Global Commercial Group and as Head of Corporate Development for MCO. He joined Moody’s in September 2005.

“Today’s announcement is the result of a thoughtful and deliberate planning process that will allow Rob to move seamlessly into his new role as CEO,” Dr. McKinnell said. “Over many years, the Board and I have come to know Rob as a strategic, innovative and results-oriented leader. He has made outstanding contributions to Moody’s, and the Board has complete confidence in his ability to lead the company to new heights.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Ray for his invaluable leadership over the course of his exceptional career,” Dr. McKinnell added. “With Ray as CEO, Moody’s has experienced the strongest growth in its history. Ray grew Moody’s core ratings and research business globally, expanded its international presence, built its data and analytics businesses, and introduced a number of new products and services. Ray has positioned Moody’s well for continued growth and success, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in his role as Chairman.”

Seite 1 von 2
Moody's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:30 Uhr
Moody's erwirbt Acquire Media, um Marktführerschaft bei Gegenparteien-Screening und Überwachungslösungen auszubauen
21.10.20
Moody’s Analytics Hosts Ag Day 2020 on October 28
21.10.20
Moody’s Purchases Acquire Media, Advancing Leadership in Counterparty Screening, Surveillance Solutions
15.10.20
Moody’s Analytics erweitert Kreditrisikolösungen auf spezialisierte Assetklassen
14.10.20
Moody’s Analytics Expands Credit Risk Solutions to Specialized Asset Classes
08.10.20
Dates Set for Moody's Earnings Release and Investor Teleconference
07.10.20
Moody’s Analytics wurde für die Dienstleistungstiefe seiner Bilanzstruktur- und Bilanzmanagementservices ausgezeichnet
06.10.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Award for Depth of ALM and Balance Sheet Management Services
01.10.20
Moody's Analytics gewinnt Stevie Award für technische Innovation bei COVID-19-Lösungen
30.09.20
Moody’s Analytics Wins Stevie Award for Technical Innovation in COVID-19 Solutions