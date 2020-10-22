 

Condor Hospitality Releases October 2020 Investor Presentation

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the "Company") today announced that it has filed an 8K providing an investor presentation that will be available on the Condor Hospitality Trust website.

J.William Blackham, President and CEO stated “We wanted to provide our shareholders an updated understanding of the superior performance of the Condor portfolio benefited by the hotels' attributes of primarily in drive to secondary market locations and more than half comprised of extended stay product. As we approach finalization of our third quarter reporting, we are now better able to share information that demonstrates the Condor portfolio continue to perform well relative to the industry and our peer group.”

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

﻿Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “project”, “plan”, the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

﻿All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

﻿The forward-looking statements represent Condor’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

﻿Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.



