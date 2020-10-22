GAN Launches Simulated Gaming for Agua Caliente Casinos in California

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announces the launch of the Play Agua social casino site and app for the Agua Caliente Casinos. The solution is powered by GAN’s core Simulated Gaming software, enabling casino operators to engage with their patrons through an authentic internet and mobile social gaming experience, even in states where legislation allowing licensed real money iGaming is yet to arrive. The unique software provides meaningful marketing, brand building, and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians owns and operates three California-based locations: Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, and coming later this fall, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. As part of Agua Caliente’s efforts to bring a more robust experience to California players, GAN was selected to develop a custom solution bringing social casino gaming live on iOS, Android, and desktop while also integrating with Agua Caliente’s loyalty membership rewards program, the ACE Club. GAN will be also providing Marketing Services – acquisition and retention marketing as part of the service.