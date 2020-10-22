 

GAN Launches Simulated Gaming for Agua Caliente Casinos in California

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions primarily to the U.S. land-based casino industry, today announces the launch of the Play Agua social casino site and app for the Agua Caliente Casinos. The solution is powered by GAN’s core Simulated Gaming software, enabling casino operators to engage with their patrons through an authentic internet and mobile social gaming experience, even in states where legislation allowing licensed real money iGaming is yet to arrive. The unique software provides meaningful marketing, brand building, and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN.

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians owns and operates three California-based locations: Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, and coming later this fall, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. As part of Agua Caliente’s efforts to bring a more robust experience to California players, GAN was selected to develop a custom solution bringing social casino gaming live on iOS, Android, and desktop while also integrating with Agua Caliente’s loyalty membership rewards program, the ACE Club. GAN will be also providing Marketing Services – acquisition and retention marketing as part of the service.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“We are excited that our unique Simulated Gaming software has been proven to seamlessly integrate with our customer’s exciting loyalty programs, while also expanding their access point to consumers. Our new partnership with Agua Caliente Casinos will help them provide an enhanced social casino gaming experience and gain awareness and exposure to new states. We look forward to expanding our partnership and growing with Agua Caliente over the next several years.”

Bill Oliver, CIO of Agua Caliente Casinos, commented:

“GAN’s custom front end development and speed of delivery made them the right partner to introduce Play Agua. We look forward to delivering existing and new customers with a seamless experience across all platforms, and are proud to have partnered with the industry’s leading provider.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

