MediPharm Labs Enters New GMP Manufacturing Deal with Sunco Green Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd. in Australia

This marks MediPharm Labs’ 12 th supply agreement to bring GMP certified finished products to a burgeoning Australian medical cannabis market and in an emerging New Zealand market. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) reported a record number of patient approvals in September 2020. A total of 6,206 patients were approved for medical cannabis treatment, a 72% increase over approvals reported in October 2019 (1) (2) . Since the start of the Australian special access program, 67,000 applications have been approved.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Australia Pty Ltd (“MediPharm Labs Australia”), has entered into a new white-label supply agreement with Sunco Green Pharmaceutical Pty Ltd. (“Sunco Green”).

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5350795d-6ec9-455d-96ec- ...

“With our TGA GMP-certified manufacturing capabilities, distribution channels, track-record of execution and supply cannabis of API we continue to be the go-to provider for new pharmaceutical and health and wellness companies entering the burgeoning cannabis market especially in Australia,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO, MediPharm Labs. “We are excited to add Sunco Green Pharmaceuticals to our platform as we work together to bring high quality and innovative medical cannabis products to a growing patient consumer base in Australia.”

Under the two-year agreement, subject to further renewals, MediPharm Labs Australia will supply a full range of specially formulated CBD and THC cannabis oil products that will be sold under the Sunco Green Label. Products are expected to launch in Q4 2020.

“There has been a growing awareness of the clinical benefits of the different forms of Medicinal Cannabis for some years, and with legislation opening the door for patient access in 2016, there has been an ever- increasing demand,” said Shaun Anderson, CEO and Managing Director of Sunco Green. “Our agreement with MediPharm Labs, a world class GMP certified Medicinal Cannabis Manufacturer, is our first step in the journey for a locally based and owned business to meet this demand.”