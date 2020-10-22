Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market

New CE-certified products increase Plug Power’s European product portfolio to 15 GenDrive products

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has expanded its CE-certified GenDrive product line with the addition of three new fuel cell solutions designed for European industrial and material handling vehicles. The new products include the GenDrive 1600-80H CE for class-1 trucks up to 5 tons, GenDrive 3342-24 CE for class-3 trucks, as well as GenDrive 6100-48 CE for AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and tow-tractors. All three products were developed, engineered, tested, and released into production over the past twelve months to support our growing customer set and applications within the European market. Most notably, the 1600-80H includes Plug Power’s ProGen metal stack technology.

“Plug Power leads customer adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in material handling applications because we are the only company in the world that offers a full turnkey solution with a full product suite to convert every truck in the customer’s fleet,” said Andy Marsh, CEO at Plug Power. “We proved this model in North America and are continuing to fill out the product portfolio for our growing European customer base, which requires certification to European norms. We designed, built and certified not one but three new products to meet these needs—and already have received customer orders from leading auto-manufacturing brands.”

Developed by Plug Power’s global engineering team, the GenDrive 1600-80H CE, 6100-48 CE, 3210-24 CE and 3342-24 CE are drop-in power solutions that offer a seamless replacement for batteries used in existing material handling fleets. The three products are manufactured in Plug Power's vertically integrated facilities and are equipped with Plug Power's leading membrane electrode assembly (MEA) technology. Although they are broadly similar to other GenDrive solutions, all will carry new CE certification due to key differences in product design and application.

Tow-tractors play an important role in the automotive industry, where they are typically used in manufacturing plants to transport vehicle parts between work cells located throughout the facility. Plug Power offers the only fuel cell solution for this application in Europe - key customers include BMW and Daimler. Currently, the majority of tow-tractor fleets in auto-manufacturing applications are battery-powered. However, fuel cells offer distinct advantages for applications such as vehicle assembly, which demand consistent power output, predictability in performance, and have high asset-utilization. Batteries, for example, slow down over a shift and must be recharged for extended periods of time each day—wasting hundreds of hours of productivity each year and taking up valuable floor space in the process. Depleted fuel cells, by contrast, can be refueled in a matter of minutes before immediately resuming normal operations and, even when low on fuel, never slow down like depleted batteries.