 

Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 13:00  |  142   |   |   

New CE-certified products increase Plug Power’s European product portfolio to 15 GenDrive products

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has expanded its CE-certified GenDrive product line with the addition of three new fuel cell solutions designed for European industrial and material handling vehicles. The new products include the GenDrive 1600-80H CE for class-1 trucks up to 5 tons, GenDrive 3342-24 CE for class-3 trucks, as well as GenDrive 6100-48 CE for AGVs (automated guided vehicles) and tow-tractors. All three products were developed, engineered, tested, and released into production over the past twelve months to support our growing customer set and applications within the European market. Most notably, the 1600-80H includes Plug Power’s ProGen metal stack technology.

“Plug Power leads customer adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in material handling applications because we are the only company in the world that offers a full turnkey solution with a full product suite to convert every truck in the customer’s fleet,” said Andy Marsh, CEO at Plug Power. “We proved this model in North America and are continuing to fill out the product portfolio for our growing European customer base, which requires certification to European norms. We designed, built and certified not one but three new products to meet these needs—and already have received customer orders from leading auto-manufacturing brands.”

Developed by Plug Power’s global engineering team, the GenDrive 1600-80H CE, 6100-48 CE, 3210-24 CE and 3342-24 CE are drop-in power solutions that offer a seamless replacement for batteries used in existing material handling fleets. The three products are manufactured in Plug Power's vertically integrated facilities and are equipped with Plug Power's leading membrane electrode assembly (MEA) technology. Although they are broadly similar to other GenDrive solutions, all will carry new CE certification due to key differences in product design and application.

Tow-tractors play an important role in the automotive industry, where they are typically used in manufacturing plants to transport vehicle parts between work cells located throughout the facility. Plug Power offers the only fuel cell solution for this application in Europe - key customers include BMW and Daimler. Currently, the majority of tow-tractor fleets in auto-manufacturing applications are battery-powered. However, fuel cells offer distinct advantages for applications such as vehicle assembly, which demand consistent power output, predictability in performance, and have high asset-utilization. Batteries, for example, slow down over a shift and must be recharged for extended periods of time each day—wasting hundreds of hours of productivity each year and taking up valuable floor space in the process. Depleted fuel cells, by contrast, can be refueled in a matter of minutes before immediately resuming normal operations and, even when low on fuel, never slow down like depleted batteries.

Seite 1 von 3
Plug Power Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:07 Uhr
Stephan Heibel: "Meine beiden Wasserstoff-Favoriten - Solide & Spekulativ"
11:34 Uhr
Maydorns Meinung: DAX, Bayer, SAP, Tesla, BYD, JinkoSolar, Apple, Plug Power, Varta, Livent, Standard Lithium
10:44 Uhr
3 grüne Top-Aktien, die du für insgesamt 100 Euro kaufen kannst
08:12 Uhr
H2REIHE-Update: Plug Power und Bloom Energy gestern an der Börse geprügelt - warum?
21.10.20
Vergiss den MSCI World! Dieses schmale Portfolio kann dich reich machen
21.10.20
Einschätzung: Diese riesige Options-Position verwirrt US-Index-Trader (CMC Espresso 21.10.20)
20.10.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Vorsicht, 1.000 Prozent" - Neue Nel, Plug Power, Nvidia, Solar, PSI, HelloFresh
20.10.20
Einschätzung: DAX-Kurs im VIX-November-Future-Blues - vollkommen neue Dynamik voraus? (CMC Espresso 16.10.20)
19.10.20
3 Wasserstoff-News von der Ballard Power-Aktie, Proton Power-Aktie und McPhy-Aktie
17.10.20
Wie ich 100 € in ein gigantisches Vermögen verwandeln würde

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:39 Uhr
11.381
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
09.10.20
10
Plug Power Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results
08.07.20
14
Plug Power: +17% – weiter geht die Rally!
17.06.20
3
Morgen geht es RUND: Deshalb müssen Aktionäre von Plug Power morgen (Montag) dringend handeln!
13.05.20
3
Dramatischer Absturz bei Plug Power – Das sind die Hintergründe für diese negative Entwicklung