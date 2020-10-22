 

DSP Group Announces Support of TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers on its DBMD7 AI/ML SoC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

SDK for DBMD7 allows developers to cost-effectively implement high-performance machine learning applications on edge devices to avoid latencies and ensure end-user privacy

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, today announced software development kit (SDK) support for TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers for the DBMD7 family of low-cost, high-performance, multi-core AI and DSP processors. The SDK for the DBMD7 allows developers of AI IoT devices to cost-effectively deploy high-performance machine learning (ML) inference at the edge to avoid network latencies, minimize power consumption, ensure end-user privacy, and free up scarce network bandwidth.

"DSP Group offers compelling hardware for many low-power applications, so we're excited to collaborate to offer machine learning software to help enable developers create products that wouldn't be possible otherwise," said Peter Warden, Staff Research Engineer at Google.

TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers is an extension of TensorFlow Lite that addresses the need to run ML on memory-constrained devices with only kilobytes of memory. It comes with a specific set of optimized operations to allow the execution of ML models for applications such as wake-word detection, sound detection, and image wake-up. In addition, developers can add their own ML algorithms. To further enhance efficiency, the DBMD7 has a floating point unit (FPU) for each of its high-frequency cores so TFL code can be executed optimally using either floating-point or fixed-point functions.

“By adding TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers to our SDK for the DBMD7 family of AI and DSP processors we allow designers to leverage Google’s open framework and tools to execute advanced audio and voice ML inference at the edge without compromising on cost or performance,” said Yosi Brosh, CVP and head of SmartVoice Product Line at DSP Group. “At the same time, they can take advantage of a platform that scales from two to eight microphones for far-field voice user interfaces (VUIs) and voice communications, which are supported by advanced audio processing algorithms based on our 30 years of experience and technical support in this space.”

The announcement of the porting of TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers comes just days after DSP Group announced that its SmartVoice solutions, which include the DBMD7, reached the 100 million units shipped milestone. The porting further expands SmartVoice’s base of possible applications, which already ranges from AI/ML at the edge, to remote controls, smart speakers, hearables, tablets, laptops, smartphones, and security systems.

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight, and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video, and data connectivity. Building upon our core competencies in the area of voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor and product development technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance the end-user experience. From AI-enabled TWS headsets to the voice-enabled smart home. From IoT, security, mobile handsets, tablets, and laptops, all the way to full enterprise-level unified communications (UC) across cloud-based voice services, DSP Group applies its core engineering and technical support capabilities to help its customers meet the demands of an ever-expanding universe of voice-enabled, connected, smart devices. Visit us at www.dspg.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

Contact:
Shiri Weiss Ovadia
Marketing & Communications
DSP Group Inc.
+1 (408) 986-4300
Shiri.Weiss@dspg.com


DSP Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
DSP Group Inc.’s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
12.10.20
DSP Group Ships 100 Millionth SmartVoice SoC