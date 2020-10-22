Axovant Gene Therapies to Host Virtual Parkinson’s Disease R&D Day on October 30, 2020

Axovant’s Parkinson’s disease R&D Day will be moderated by Chief R&D Officer, Gavin Corcoran, M.D. , and will feature presentations on the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for people living with Parkinson’s disease from the following key opinion leaders:

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern time, to discuss the Company’s AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

Charles Adler, M.D., Ph.D. , Professor at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona

, Professor at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine in Arizona Jamie Eberling, Ph.D. , Vice President of Research Programs at the Michael J. Fox Foundation

, Vice President of Research Programs at the Michael J. Fox Foundation Stéphane Palfi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Neurosurgery and Head of the Neurosurgery Department at Henri Mondor Medical Center, Paris University (UPEC)



In addition, the Company will present data from the second cohort of the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial for AXO-Lenti-PD including:

Summary of available data from the second dose cohort at the 6-month timepoint following one-time dosing with AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy

Individual patient-level data at 6-months after dosing:

○ Hauser diary “Good ON time” and “OFF time” changes from baseline for all 4 patients

○ Levodopa-equivalent daily dose (LEDD) changes from baseline for all 4 patients

○ UPDRS Part II and Part III “OFF” scores for the 2 evaluable patients in the cohort

○ Hauser diary “Good ON time” and “OFF time” changes from baseline for all 4 patients ○ Levodopa-equivalent daily dose (LEDD) changes from baseline for all 4 patients ○ UPDRS Part II and Part III “OFF” scores for the 2 evaluable patients in the cohort 12-month evaluation for the first patient treated in Cohort 2, who was assessed remotely

Drs. Adler, Palfi, and Eberling will be joined by Dr. Corcoran to answer questions following the formal presentations.

AXO-Lenti-PD is the only investigational gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease that delivers three genes via a lentiviral vector to encode a set of critical enzymes required for endogenous dopamine synthesis, with the goal of improving motor function and restoring steady, tonic levels of dopamine in the brain. The gene therapy aims to provide patient benefit for years following a single administration.