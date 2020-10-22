Optinose Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 XHANCE Net Revenue of $15.4 Million

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced preliminary XHANCE net product revenues of $15.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. XHANCE net product revenues increased 78% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, and 50% compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

This financial information is preliminary and subject to change. The Company expects to report full financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and corporate updates before market open on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

“We are pleased with the continued growth in demand for XHANCE as evidenced by preliminary third quarter net product revenues of $15.4 million,” stated CEO Peter Miller. “By exceeding the third quarter 2020 net revenue threshold specified in our debt facility, we open up the option to draw an additional $20 million to add to our cash position, which would extend our cash runway and enable us to continue to focus on our growth strategy. We look forward to providing a full update on the fifth of November.”

Company to Host Conference Call

Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss financial results and corporate updates.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until Thursday, November 12, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID # 4167801. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.