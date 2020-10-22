Athenex, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on November 5, 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athenex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, before the market opens, and host a conference call and live audio webcast 8:00am Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update.



To participate in the call, dial 877-407-0784 (domestic) or 201-689-8560 (international) fifteen minutes before the conference call begins and reference the conference passcode 13711719. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, located at http://ir.athenex.com/.