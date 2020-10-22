Pharmather Secures Exclusive Rights to Novel Microneedle Delivery Technology for Psychedelic Pharmaceuticals

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an exclusive license agreement (the “Agreement”) with BioRAE, Inc., for the development and commercialization of a novel biocompatible and biodegradable gelatin methacryloyl microneedle (“GelMA-MN”) delivery technology developed at the University of California, Los Angeles (“UCLA”) for use with psychedelic pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to Psilocybin, Ketamine, Ibogaine, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and Cannabinoids.



“We are very pleased to have acquired the rights to this novel microneedle delivery technology as it strengthens the foundation of our strategy to develop and commercialize a unique pipeline of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval and I believe puts us in the conversation with companies such as Compass Pathways and Mind Medicine, who are leading the way in psychedelic medicines,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmather. “The GelMA-MN delivery technology is complementary to our approach in finding new uses and combinations of psychedelics to improve therapeutic and safety outcomes while potentially offering a differentiated product profile, improving patient compliance and enabling out-patient treatment options. We are focused on realizing the potential of the GelMA-MN delivery technology and it will open up new market opportunities in multi-billion dollar categories such as mental health, nervous system disorders, pain, skin cancer, wounds, mucosal diseases and surgical applications.”

“We are pleased to partner with Pharmather and to realize the commercial potential of the GelMA-MN delivery technology as a unique delivery system for treating unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, Co-Founder of BioRAE, Inc. and Co-Inventor of GelMA-MN delivery technology.

About GelMA-MN Delivery Technology

The GelMA-MN (Figure 1) delivery technology was invented and developed by the members of the Khademhosseini Lab at UCLA. Studies have shown that GelMA can be used for the fabrication of MN arrays and the delivery of both water-soluble and insoluble drugs with desirable release profiles. GelMA is derived from the natural polymer gelatin with crosslinkable methacrylate group making it an ideal candidate for MN fabrication and various other biomedical applications. The GelMA-MNs are biocompatible and biodegradable, can efficiently penetrate the stratum corneum layer (outer layer of the skin), enable flexible drug load capacity and combinations, and control-release delivery. MNs are considered as a promising way to achieve systemic effects by transdermal delivery of drugs. In addition to applications on the skin, MNs may be applied in other organs and tissues like the eyes and mucosal surfaces. MNs are minimally invasive, painless, and may overcome the potential drawbacks of oral administration, subcutaneous injections and other transdermal delivery systems.