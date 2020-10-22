 

Pharmather Secures Exclusive Rights to Novel Microneedle Delivery Technology for Psychedelic Pharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an exclusive license agreement (the “Agreement”) with BioRAE, Inc., for the development and commercialization of a novel biocompatible and biodegradable gelatin methacryloyl microneedle (“GelMA-MN”) delivery technology developed at the University of California, Los Angeles (“UCLA”) for use with psychedelic pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to Psilocybin, Ketamine, Ibogaine, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and Cannabinoids.

“We are very pleased to have acquired the rights to this novel microneedle delivery technology as it strengthens the foundation of our strategy to develop and commercialize a unique pipeline of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval and I believe puts us in the conversation with companies such as Compass Pathways and Mind Medicine, who are leading the way in psychedelic medicines,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmather. “The GelMA-MN delivery technology is complementary to our approach in finding new uses and combinations of psychedelics to improve therapeutic and safety outcomes while potentially offering a differentiated product profile, improving patient compliance and enabling out-patient treatment options. We are focused on realizing the potential of the GelMA-MN delivery technology and it will open up new market opportunities in multi-billion dollar categories such as mental health, nervous system disorders, pain, skin cancer, wounds, mucosal diseases and surgical applications.”

“We are pleased to partner with Pharmather and to realize the commercial potential of the GelMA-MN delivery technology as a unique delivery system for treating unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, Co-Founder of BioRAE, Inc. and Co-Inventor of GelMA-MN delivery technology.

About GelMA-MN Delivery Technology

The GelMA-MN (Figure 1) delivery technology was invented and developed by the members of the Khademhosseini Lab at UCLA. Studies have shown that GelMA can be used for the fabrication of MN arrays and the delivery of both water-soluble and insoluble drugs with desirable release profiles. GelMA is derived from the natural polymer gelatin with crosslinkable methacrylate group making it an ideal candidate for MN fabrication and various other biomedical applications. The GelMA-MNs are biocompatible and biodegradable, can efficiently penetrate the stratum corneum layer (outer layer of the skin), enable flexible drug load capacity and combinations, and control-release delivery. MNs are considered as a promising way to achieve systemic effects by transdermal delivery of drugs. In addition to applications on the skin, MNs may be applied in other organs and tissues like the eyes and mucosal surfaces. MNs are minimally invasive, painless, and may overcome the potential drawbacks of oral administration, subcutaneous injections and other transdermal delivery systems.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...