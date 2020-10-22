 

Orchard Therapeutics CEO Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., Appointed to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s 2021 Board of Directors

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that the company’s chief executive officer, Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., has been appointed to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) 2021 board of directors. In collaboration with the executive committee and board of directors, Dr. Gaspar will provide guidance supporting formation and implementation of ARM’s strategic priorities and focus areas over the coming year.

“I am honored to join the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s board at this pivotal time for cell and gene therapies,” said Bobby Gaspar, CEO of Orchard. “As more one-time, potentially curative medicines move toward commercialization, it’s imperative that we work together to meet the needs and challenges of a society accustomed to using chronic therapies to treat diseases. I look forward to collaborating with industry peers toward our common goal of bringing innovative treatment options to patients and families.”

ARM is the leading international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization for the cell and gene therapy sector, promoting legislative, regulatory, and reimbursement initiatives to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide.

“We are pleased to welcome Bobby Gaspar as one of the accomplished executives joining the 2021 ARM board of directors,” said Janet Lambert, CEO of ARM. “As scientists, commercial leaders, and regulatory experts, the new members of the board will be instrumental in helping ARM and its members deliver transformative and potentially curative cell and gene therapies to patients around the world.”

About Orchard
Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through the development of innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. In 2018, Orchard acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Orchard now has one of the deepest and most advanced gene therapy product candidate pipelines in the industry spanning multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

16.10.20
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD)
28.09.20
Orchard Therapeutics Receives EMA PRIME Designation for OTL-203 for the Treatment of MPS-I

