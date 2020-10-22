Bio-Path Receives Notice of Allowance for Strategic Patent for Prexigebersen in Combination with Front Line Cytidine Analogues or Bcr-Abl Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in a Variety of Cancers

The new patent, titled, “Combination Therapy with Liposomal Antisense Oligonucleotides,” (based on Application No. 16/333,221), will provide broad protection for application of prexigebersen in the treatment of a variety of cancers in combination with front-line therapies.

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a notice of allowance for claims related to the Company’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen, in combination with either a cytidine analogue, such as decitabine, or the Bcr-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors dasatinib and nilotinib. Prexigebersen is a liposomal formulation containing the antisense oligodeoxynucleotide targeting growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2).

“This further strengthens our intellectual property portfolio and complements already granted patents. Our growing patent estate continues to be a valuable asset for Bio-Path as it provides protection not only for our core product portfolio and research efforts but now also offers broad protection in combination with established front-line therapies,” said Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings.

“Bio-Path is currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of prexigebersen in combination with decitabine as a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and this new patent protects the unique therapy combination and supports our ongoing investment in this program to bring a new treatment option to patients with AML who have limited treatment options,” added Mr. Nielsen.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it is being evaluated in lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). A third product, BP1001-A, is finalizing an IND to be evaluated in solid tumor clinical studies.