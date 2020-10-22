Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date

CICERO, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on November 4, 2020. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.



A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Broadwind’s website at www.BWEN.com/Investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.