Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date
CICERO, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced that
it will issue third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on November 4, 2020. A conference call will be held that same day at 11:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results,
discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Broadwind’s website at www.BWEN.com/Investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
|Domestic Live:
|877-407-9716
|International Live:
|201-493-6779
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 11, 2020:
|Domestic Replay:
|844-512-2921
|International Replay:
|412-317-6671
|Conference ID:
|13711760
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains “forward looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events—as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements.
