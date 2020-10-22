 

The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 5th to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the market close. President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

To gain immediate access to the call, bypass the operator and avoid the queue, you may preregister by clicking here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. Those who prefer to call-in directly, may do so approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time by dialing 706-643-5902 or 888-869-1189 and using reference code 5655716. The accompanying slide presentation will be in the IR section under Presentations and in Events.

The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section https://ir.thejoint.com/events and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056 and entering conference ID 5655716.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times “Top 200+ Franchises” and Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

