 

Aine Denari Named President - Brunswick Boat Group

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Aine Denari President – Brunswick Boat Group, effective October 26, 2020.  Denari succeeds Huw Bower who left Brunswick in September.

Denari joins Brunswick after spending the past 20 years in a variety of executive positions within the automotive industry, and in leadership positions at major global consulting firms.  Since 2014, Denari has worked at ZF AG, most recently as the senior vice president of ZF’s ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) business, a $1B+ segment within Global Electronics. 

She will now be responsible for the largest boat portfolio in the recreational marine industry with many of the leading US and International brands.

“Aine is a proven leader with two decades of experience defining and implementing industry-leading strategies, driving change, and designing and leading world-class teams,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “As we look to the future, consumer expectations of boating are being set by other leading-edge mobility experiences, and Aine’s deep experience in implementing new technology in the automotive and other industries will help advance our boat group strategy and capabilities, and, in particular, accelerate the implementation of our industry-defining ACES strategy. 

“I am excited at the opportunity to join the Brunswick Boat Group team and work with many of the most well-known brands in the marine industry,” said Denari. “Brunswick Corporation has a rich history of product excellence and I am looking forward to working with the talented management team to provide even more focus on advancing our business and introducing even greater levels of product innovation and customer-focus.”

Earlier in her career, Denari spent six years at Ford Motor Company and seven years as an executive at two leading global consulting firms.  Denari also led the integration of the former TRW Automotive business into the ZF Group, which involved 140,000 employees in 230 locations around the world.  Her outstanding leadership and impact led to her receiving industry recognition as a 2017 Automotive News Rising Star.

Denari has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management from the University of Detroit Mercy and a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.  In addition, Denari has a Bachelor's degree from University College in Dublin, Ireland.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com.

