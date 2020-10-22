 

Harvey Nash Group becomes a major force in US technology recruitment

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash Group, the global technology recruitment and solutions Group, has acquired Latitude 36 as part of its strategic expansion in the U.S., the world's largest and most dynamic recruitment market. Latitude 36 Inc. is a leading technology recruitment specialist with operations across the U.S. and India serving an impressive client portfolio.

The acquisition, which together with the Group's existing Harvey Nash operation, creates a combined business that is now one of the top 50 largest IT staffing companies in the U.S., represents a very significant step forward in the Group's footprint in the important North American market. It forms part of its wider strategy of becoming a global leader in technology recruitment and solutions, building on Harvey Nash's significant strength in Europe.

Jason Allen, CEO of Harvey Nash Technology Recruitment division Northern Europe, Australia and US, commented: "I am extremely excited about Latitude 36 joining the Harvey Nash Group family. It represents a step change in our presence in the U.S. and provides wonderful opportunities both for Latitude 36 and our existing business there."

Jason Pyle, President & COO of Latitude 36, commented: "We are thrilled and excited to become part of the Harvey Nash Group. Combining the businesses provides a platform to become one of the largest and fastest growing staffing firms in the United States, creating more opportunities for our employees, clients, and candidates."

Bev White, CEO of Harvey Nash Group commented: "The Group have bold, ambitious plans for growth internationally, and through taking this significant step we will gain critical mass in the important North American market. Our U.S. clients will benefit from having access to a much wider range of services, as well as an extended team of technology recruitment experts who can support their needs."

Blackwood Capital Group acted as M&A advisor to Harvey Nash on this transaction. Ronny Grosman, Managing Partner of Blackwood Capital: "We are incredibly proud and pleased to have advised Harvey Nash on this landmark transaction. We believe that Latitude 36 will be a significant building block for Harvey Nash's strategy in the U.S. both from a business and cultural perspective."

Enquiries

David Pippett, ProServ PR
david@proservpr.com 
+44 (0)7899 798197

Robert Grimsey, Group Marketing Director, Harvey Nash Group.
robert.grimsey@harveynash.com 
+44 (0)7899 993422

