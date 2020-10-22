Construction contract in Estonia (Aia Street reconstruction in Kuressaare)

On 22 October 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Saaremaa Municipality Government with AS Kuressaare Veevärk entered into a contract to perform reconstruction works of Aia Street in Kuressaare, Saare County.

The contract includes extending Aia Street to Lootsi Street, constructing ca 800 metres of new road, including footway, street lighting, stormwater drain and new bridge over Tori River. Also, the bridge over Põduste River on Lootsi Street will be reconstructed and an additional new bridge will be built for pedestrians.