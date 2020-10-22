 

Construction contract in Estonia (Aia Street reconstruction in Kuressaare)

On 22 October 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Saaremaa Municipality Government with AS Kuressaare Veevärk entered into a contract to perform reconstruction works of Aia Street in Kuressaare, Saare County.

The contract includes extending Aia Street to Lootsi Street, constructing ca 800 metres of new road, including footway, street lighting, stormwater drain and new bridge over Tori River. Also, the bridge over Põduste River on Lootsi Street will be reconstructed and an additional new bridge will be built for pedestrians.

The contract value is approximately EUR 1.5 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in October 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Chairman of Management Board, Mr. Ivo Volkov, phone: +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.


