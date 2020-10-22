 

Lantheus Holdings to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on November 5, 2020 at 8 00 a.m. Eastern Time

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020, to discuss its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-866-498-8390 (U.S. callers) or 1‑678-509-7599 (international callers) and provide passcode 8872902. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

