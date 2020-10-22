Safehold Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Amid the ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic, Safehold is beginning to witness a recovery in commercial real estate transaction activity,” said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With a significant war chest ready to be deployed, we are excited to see a growing near-term pipeline as Safehold continues to expand and deliver modern ground lease capital to customers in high-quality markets across the U.S.”

SAFE published a presentation detailing these results, which can be found on its website, www.safeholdinc.com in the “Investor Relations” section.

About Safehold:

