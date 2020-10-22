 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 13:30   

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that members of management will participate in the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET.

Participating in the KOL Roundtable discussion will be Jed Latkin, Navidea’s Chief Executive Officer and Michael Rosol, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Navidea. Joining the Navidea management team for the discussion will be Jonathan Graf, MD. Dr. Graf is Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in the division of rheumatology at Zuckerberg San Francisco General. He is board certified in rheumatology, receiving his MD degree from the University of Pennsylvania and completing his residency and fellowship training at the UCSF School of Medicine. He has been a practicing rheumatologist for nearly 20 years and co-founded the UCSF rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cohort in 2006. He is co-author on numerous publications in the field of rheumatology and has been an investigator on multiple clinical trials related to rheumatoid arthritis. He currently receives research support from Navidea as one of the lead investigators for the NAV3-31 trial in RA, and he has been involved in the design and execution of this and other clinical trials of Tilmanocept in RA.

A live video webcast of the KOL Roundtable will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.navidea.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

In addition to the KOL roundtable discussion, members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website virtualinvestorco.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit virtualinvestorco.com.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

09.10.20
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Presentation at the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting
28.09.20
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Ring Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange