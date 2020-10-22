Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced that members of management will participate in the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET.

Participating in the KOL Roundtable discussion will be Jed Latkin, Navidea’s Chief Executive Officer and Michael Rosol, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Navidea. Joining the Navidea management team for the discussion will be Jonathan Graf, MD. Dr. Graf is Professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in the division of rheumatology at Zuckerberg San Francisco General. He is board certified in rheumatology, receiving his MD degree from the University of Pennsylvania and completing his residency and fellowship training at the UCSF School of Medicine. He has been a practicing rheumatologist for nearly 20 years and co-founded the UCSF rheumatoid arthritis (RA) cohort in 2006. He is co-author on numerous publications in the field of rheumatology and has been an investigator on multiple clinical trials related to rheumatoid arthritis. He currently receives research support from Navidea as one of the lead investigators for the NAV3-31 trial in RA, and he has been involved in the design and execution of this and other clinical trials of Tilmanocept in RA.