 

Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting

22.10.2020, 13:34  |  38   |   |   

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) will host its annual investor meeting virtually on Tuesday, November 17, in conjunction with the Company’s Automation Fair at Home.

The public webcast portion of the of the meeting will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. CST with presentations by Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Etzel, CFO elect. An interactive question-and-answer session will follow. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

