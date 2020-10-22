KemPharm’s KP415 and Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) Prodrug to be Featured in Multiple Sessions at the AACAP 2020 Virtual Meeting

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (OTCQB: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that research involving KP415 and serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) will be featured in two oral presentations during the Annual American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) 2020 Virtual Meeting. In addition, research conducted by KemPharm’s scientific team related to patterns of abuse of prescription stimulant products will be presented during the poster session. The two oral presentations will be delivered on October 23, 2020 as part of the “Research Pipeline: New Findings on Diagnostic and Therapeutics” session (2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., ET).



KP415 is KemPharm’s investigational product candidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) is KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH). KP415 consists of SDX co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH. A New Drug Application (NDA) for KP415 is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with an anticipated PDUFA date of March 2, 2021.