CloudMD to Acquire Medical Confidence Inc., a Revolutionary, Technology-based, Health Care Navigation Platform for Enterprise Clients

Leverages database of 17,000 specialists to reduce wait times for specialist appointments and medical procedures resulting in better access to care and return to work outcomes



Medical Confidence is a pioneer health care navigation platform which empowers individuals to connect with health care providers for mental and physical health issues more efficiently and effectively

Proven results include : 20% reduction in benefit and disability costs, 6-month reduction in disability duration (on average), access to treatment 220 days sooner (on average), improved employee satisfaction (reported by 75% of clients) and 420% r eturn on investment (ROI) or greater in payroll savings due to reduced illness related absences

L ong standing contracts with Canada’s largest group benefit and disability insurers

Integrated with CloudMD, the combined suite of health care solutions will offer one, multi-functional platform which addresses total health ( mental and physical care ) and p rovides a direct and existing pathway into corporations and insurers .

Recently launched My Health MaP, which provides employers and employees access to important information and resources around COVID-19 screening



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of health care to patients, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) to acquire 100% of Medical Confidence Inc. (“Medical Confidence”), a revolutionary health care navigation platform with proven results in wait time reduction and patient satisfaction.

Medical Confidence provides access to a real time digital database of publicly available specialists and their wait times, allowing patient referrals to the right specialist in the shortest available time. The platform provides medical consultations, wellness plans and referrals to Canadian health care providers in support of patients’ mental and physical health issues. The company’s clinical health care navigators use a collaborative, team-based, approach that leaves individuals motivated and supported throughout their care journey, as well as eliminates frustrations and mental health issues surrounding lack of access to care and long wait times to see appropriate care.