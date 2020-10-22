Repligen to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EST -



WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and nine- month reporting periods ended September 30, 2020.