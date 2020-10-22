Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the continued progress of the Feasibility Study currently underway for the Marathon Palladium project in northwestern Ontario (the “Marathon Project”).



The Company previously reported on the Phase 1 bench-scale metallurgical testing program (news release dated August 20, 2020) that determined the recovery to be used for the Feasibility Study and the expected recoveries for the Project going forward. The Phase 1 Metallurgical Testing program achieved the following results: