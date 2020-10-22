Generation Mining Updates on Metallurgical Test Programs and Initiates a Pilot Plant
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Gen Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the continued progress of the
Feasibility Study currently underway for the Marathon Palladium project in northwestern Ontario (the “Marathon Project”).
The Company previously reported on the Phase 1 bench-scale metallurgical testing program (news release dated August 20, 2020) that determined the recovery to be used for the Feasibility Study and the expected recoveries for the Project going forward. The Phase 1 Metallurgical Testing program achieved the following results:
|
2020 Phase 1 Metallurgical Recovery 1
(as determined by 2020 Met Testing)
|
PEA2 Metallurgical Recovery
|
Variance
+ positive
- negative
|
Palladium
(Pd)
|86.9%
|82.9%
|+4.0%
|
Copper3
(Cu)
|93.0%
|90.0%3
|+3.0%
|
Platinum
(Pt)
|84.2%
|74.5%
|+9.7%
|
Gold
(Au)
|72.4%
|73.2%
|-0.8%
|
Silver
(Ag)
|Not evaluated in this program
|71.5%
|n/a
|
1 Recovery calculations are based on the established head grade of composite samples ranging in Cu, Pd, Pt, and Au head grade and involving multiple benchscale flotation
tests.
2 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) of the Company titled “Amended Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Marathon Deposit, Thunder Bay Mining District Northwestern Ontario Canada” dated July 6, 2020 (effective date of January 6, 2020);
3 The estimated recovery of Cu is noted per the PEA for years 6-14
In September 2020, the Company progressed to a Phase 2 metallurgical testing program, again at SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. The Phase 2 Metallurgical Testing program is being overseen by Steve Haggarty, P.Eng., of Haggarty Technical Services (“HTS”) and Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. (“Ausenco”) (acting as the Qualified Person for the upcoming metallurgical and processing sections of the Feasibility Study Technical Report). The goal of this program is to further define (i) the performance of the cleaning and scavenger flotation circuits, (ii) the optimal grind size in the regrind circuit and (iii) the overall validation of the circuit performance with a mini-pilot plant. The first two tasks have been completed. The initial locked cycle testing and a pilot plant program commenced mid-October and will be completed during November 2020.
0 Kommentare