 

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Initiates Third Dose Cohort of ASLAN004 in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 13:30  |  65   |   |   

--   ASLAN has initiated recruitment of patients into third dose cohort at sites in the US, Australia and Singapore following successful safety review of second cohort

--   ASLAN004 found to be well tolerated at 400mg dose, third cohort will test 600mg dose

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has completed its planned safety data review of the second dose cohort of its clinical trial of ASLAN004 in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients. ASLAN004 was found to be well tolerated at 400mg and the DMC has recommended that the multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical study continue as planned.

ASLAN has now initiated recruitment into the third, highest dose (600mg) cohort of the randomised, double blind, placebo-controlled MAD study. A total of eight patients will be recruited from clinical sites in Singapore, the US and Australia. ASLAN expects to report interim, unblinded data from all three dose escalation cohorts in early 2021.

Dr Ken Kobayashi, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, commented: Importantly, ASLAN004 continues to be well tolerated in the patients treated in the study to date and no discontinuations of treatment related to study drug have been observed. Following the lifting of recruitment restrictions associated with COVID-19 that had previously delayed the study, we were pleased to note that the second dose cohort enrolled all eight patients in around three weeks at two clinical sites. For the third dose cohort, we will be recruiting patients from up to nine sites, having activated new sites in Australia and the US. We believe that ASLAN004 has the potential to be a best-in-disease treatment for patients with AD and look forward to reporting further data and firming up our plans to initiate a Phase 2b study in 2021.”

The Phase 1 study is evaluating three doses of ASLAN004 (200mg, 400mg and 600mg) delivered subcutaneously and will include a fourth (expansion) cohort. Each dose cohort contains up to six patients on ASLAN004 and two patients on placebo, and the expansion cohort will contain at least 12 patients on ASLAN004 and at least six patients on placebo. Patients are dosed weekly for eight weeks to determine safety and tolerability as well as a number of secondary efficacy outcome measures.

Seite 1 von 4
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Develop ASLAN003 as Next Generation DHODH Inhibitor in Autoimmune Conditions