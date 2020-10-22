 

AIM ImmunoTech CEO to Participate in Virtual Panel Presentation at the 23rd Annual BioFlorida Conference on October 29th

OCALA, Fla. , Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, is scheduled to participate in a virtual panel titled, “COVID-19: Progress on Treatments & Prevention” on Thursday, October 29, at 10:05 A.M. Eastern Time at the 23rd Annual BioFlorida Conference. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here.

The BioFlorida Conference 2020 will feature global experts in keynote and breakout sessions addressing the latest trends in BioPharma, MedTech, HealthIT and COVID-19. Informative programs will cover current science advancements, business and public policy, as well as showcase Florida’s achievements and innovation.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. For more information on AIM ImmunoTech, please visit www.aimimmuno.com.

