 

Sterling and Wilson to Build Solar Storage Hybrid Power Plant in Niger

LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL), India's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, today announced that it's Hybrid & Energy Storage division (HES), in consortium partnership with French EPC company Vergnet and SNS Niger, has signed an EPC contract to construct a Solar PV Battery Storage and Diesel Genset based hybrid power plant in Agadez, Niger, in West Africa. Tendered by The Nigerian Electricity Company (NIGELEC), the project consists of 18.9MWp solar + 11.55MWh/3.0 MVA battery energy storage system (BESS) + 6.54 MVA (2.18 x 3 MVA) diesel generator and 20 kV substation, and evacuation line up to the Nigelec Substation in Agadez. The consortium will also be responsible for a two-year operation and maintenance (O&M) service of the power plant.

The project also includes the rehabilitation of the electrical network of the city of Agadez, which does not allow the evacuation of electricity to and within the city, and the electrification of the neighbouring hamlet of Tibinitene.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Thakur, CEO – Hybrid & Energy Storage, Sterling and Wilson, said, "We are extremely delighted to have secured another prestigious opportunity in Africa after successfully commissioning Nigeria's first solar storage hybrid power plant, which is also Africa's largest battery energy storage system. Hybrid energy solutions is a huge opportunity as many power generation and distribution companies in places like Africa are moving into renewables."

"As one of the leading turnkey EPC solution providers globally, with project management, engineering and delivery expertise of over 11 GW of diversified energy offerings across geographies, along with our consortium partners, we are committed to deliver this project well on-time, fully complying with the stringent quality and safety standards," added Mr. Deepak Thakur.

About Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd.

Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd (SWPL) is one of India's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. Its diverse portfolio includes MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Public Health Engineering) services, Data Center, Transmission and Distribution, CoGen, Hybrid and Energy Storage, Diesel Generator. 

SWPL operates across the globe in more than 30 countries with a strong presence in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia. The company has grown from a turnover of Rs. 2,245 crores in FY2012 to a turnover of Rs. 12,207 crores in FY2019.

