 

Materion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) today reported third quarter 2020 financial results and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.

  • Net sales were $287.2 million compared to $271.5 million in the second quarter; value-added sales increased 4% sequentially to $167.5 million
  • Net income of $0.32 per share, diluted, consistent with the second quarter; adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, up 12% vs. the second quarter
  • Transformative acquisition of Optics Balzers completed to create a global industry leader in optical thin film coating solutions; integration activities progressing as planned
  • Significant new customer opportunity for precision clad engineered strip product remains on schedule

“The health and safety of our people remains top priority during these challenging times, and we continue to follow all recommended guidelines and take the precautions necessary to protect our people,” stated Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Vijayvargiya continued, “Despite the ongoing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we delivered sequential earnings growth and continued to execute on our significant growth opportunities. We completed the acquisition of Optics Balzers and integration is proceeding as planned. The significant precision clad engineered strip product opportunity which we previously announced continues to progress and will be a meaningful driver of organic growth. To date, we have received $45.1 million of prepayments from the customer, and we remain on the schedule previously communicated.”

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $287.2 million, compared to $306.0 million in the prior year third quarter. Third quarter value-added sales of $167.5 million were up 4% from the second quarter of 2020 and down 11% versus the prior year third quarter. On a sequential basis, sales from Optics Balzers and stronger performance in the semiconductor end market were partially offset by end markets significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including aerospace and industrial, and lower raw material hydroxide sales.

Operating profit for the third quarter was $0.7 million, and net income was $6.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $8.7 million and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.32 per share, in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax expense were $15.4 million in the third quarter, an increase of $1.5 million versus the second quarter. Adjusted net income was $11.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, an increase of 12% compared to $0.49 per share in the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings in the third quarter excluded special items for mine development ($7.3 million), merger and acquisition costs ($5.5 million), and other items ($0.8 million). We expanded an existing pit in production for the first time, and as such, mine development costs were treated as period costs in the third quarter despite the fact that the costs will benefit future periods when the related ore is extracted and sold. Adjusted net income in the third quarter also included tax special items of $5.8 million of expense, primarily related to the acquisition of Optics Balzers and tax law changes.

OUTLOOK

We continue to experience significant levels of uncertainty regarding future demand in our end markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on current demand levels and assuming our factories remain operational, we expect adjusted earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter to be slightly better than the third quarter.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 and 5 to this press release.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Today the Company announced the declaration of its fourth quarter dividend of $0.115 per share payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 5, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL

Materion Corporation will host an investor conference call with analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, October 22, 2020. The conference call will be available via webcast through the Company’s website at www.materion.com or through www.InvestorCalendar.com. By phone, please dial (877) 407-0778. Callers outside the U.S. can dial (201) 689-8565. A replay of the call will be available until November 5, 2020 by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331; please reference replay ID number 57377. The call will also be archived on the Company’s website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity; the global economy, including the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns and sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses, including the integration of Optics Balzers; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions, including, without limitation, the acquisition of Optics Balzers being accretive in the expected timeframe or at all; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful completion and start-up of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal financing fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; our ability to successfully complete the disposition of our LAC business; the disruptions on operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including the COVID-19 pandemic; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2020.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Attachment 1

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands except per share amounts)

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

 

September 25, 2020

September 27, 2019

Net sales

$

287,171

 

 

$

305,979

 

$

836,585

 

 

$

905,263

Cost of sales

240,531

 

 

240,748

 

 

696,280

 

 

701,126

 

Gross margin

46,640

 

 

65,231

 

 

140,305

 

 

204,137

 

Selling, general, and administrative expense

35,696

 

 

35,812

 

 

99,292

 

 

115,767

 

Research and development expense

5,417

 

 

5,262

 

 

14,104

 

 

13,064

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

11,560

 

 

9,053

 

 

11,560

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

2,581

 

 

1,713

 

 

2,581

 

Restructuring expense

2,593

 

 

785

 

 

7,144

 

 

785

 

Other — net

2,221

 

 

2,942

 

 

4,143

 

 

9,954

 

Operating profit

713

 

 

6,289

 

 

4,856

 

 

50,426

 

Other non-operating (income) expense—net

(1,076

)

 

127

 

 

(2,871

)

 

3,484

 

Interest expense — net

1,334

 

 

436

 

 

2,839

 

 

1,402

 

Income before income taxes

455

 

 

5,726

 

 

4,888

 

 

45,540

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

(6,041

)

 

2,263

 

 

(5,183

)

 

9,631

 

Net income

$

6,496

 

 

$

3,463

 

 

$

10,071

 

 

$

35,909

 

Basic earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share of common stock

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

1.76

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share of common stock

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.74

 

Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

20,325

 

 

20,401

 

 

20,342

 

 

20,351

 

Diluted

20,592

 

 

20,677

 

 

20,595

 

 

20,645

 

Attachment 2

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Thousands)

 

September 25, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

117,754

 

 

$

125,007

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

150,454

 

 

154,751

 

Inventories, net

 

211,700

 

 

190,390

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

24,515

 

 

21,839

 

Total current assets

 

504,423

 

 

491,987

 

Deferred income taxes

 

5,156

 

 

1,666

 

Property, plant, and equipment

 

987,902

 

 

916,965

 

Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

(693,223

)

 

(684,689

)

Property, plant, and equipment—net

 

294,679

 

 

232,276

 

Operating lease, right-of-use assets

 

62,235

 

 

23,413

 

Intangible assets

 

54,449

 

 

6,380

 

Other assets

 

20,754

 

 

17,937

 

Goodwill

 

143,118

 

 

79,011

 

Total Assets

 

$

1,084,814

 

 

$

852,670

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt

 

$

122,216

 

 

$

868

 

Accounts payable

 

56,524

 

 

43,206

 

Salaries and wages

 

24,853

 

 

41,167

 

Other liabilities and accrued items

 

42,238

 

 

32,477

 

Income taxes

 

1,435

 

 

1,342

 

Unearned revenue

 

4,360

 

 

3,380

 

Total current liabilities

 

251,626

 

 

122,440

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

10,057

 

 

11,560

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

56,891

 

 

18,091

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

20,540

 

 

17,424

 

Retirement and post-employment benefits

 

40,208

 

 

32,466

 

Unearned income

 

72,632

 

 

32,891

 

Long-term income taxes

 

3,365

 

 

3,451

 

Deferred income taxes

 

11,340

 

 

2,410

 

Long-term debt

 

6,374

 

 

1,260

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

611,781

 

 

610,677

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

1,084,814

 

 

$

852,670

 

Attachment 3

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

(Thousands)

 

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

10,071

 

 

$

35,909

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

32,042

 

 

31,955

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense

 

547

 

 

720

 

Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash)

 

3,989

 

 

5,230

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

(5,187

)

 

5,725

 

Net pension curtailments and settlements

 

94

 

 

3,296

 

Impairment charges

 

10,766

 

 

14,141

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

 

13,899

 

 

(36,146

)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

 

(9,883

)

 

22,089

 

Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets

 

(686

)

 

(416

)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(9,759

)

 

(14,114

)

Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

 

(298

)

 

(728

)

Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable

 

143

 

 

(1,499

)

Increase (decrease) in unearned income due to customer prepayments

 

40,385

 

 

 

Domestic pension plan contributions

 

 

 

(4,500

)

Other-net

 

(6,679

)

 

(2,126

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

79,444

 

 

59,536

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

(130,715

)

 

 

Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment

 

(46,285

)

 

(18,193

)

Payments for mine development

 

 

 

(1,903

)

Proceeds from settlement of currency exchange contract

 

3,249

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

 

35

 

 

17

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(173,716

)

 

(20,079

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt under revolving credit agreement, net

 

120,000

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(16,357

)

 

(599

)

Principal payments under finance lease obligations

 

(1,440

)

 

(894

)

Cash dividends paid

 

(6,920

)

 

(6,612

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(6,766

)

 

(199

)

Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards

 

(2,212

)

 

(4,832

)

Deferred financing costs

 

 

 

(2,018

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

86,305

 

 

(15,154

)

Effects of exchange rate changes

 

714

 

 

(422

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(7,253

)

 

23,881

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

125,007

 

 

70,645

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

117,754

 

 

$

94,526

 

Attachment 4

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBIT
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(Millions)

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

 

June 26, 2020

 

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

91.2

 

 

$

130.7

 

 

$

101.6

 

$

291.9

 

 

$

393.1

 

Advanced Materials

165.6

 

 

147.7

 

 

150.1

 

475.9

 

 

424.9

 

Precision Coatings

30.4

 

 

27.6

 

 

19.8

 

68.8

 

 

87.3

 

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

$

287.2

 

 

$

306.0

 

 

$

271.5

 

$

836.6

 

 

$

905.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Pass-through Metal Cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

9.3

 

 

$

18.7

 

 

$

11.8

 

$

36.5

 

 

$

56.3

 

Advanced Materials

108.0

 

 

92.1

 

 

95.4

 

304.4

 

 

253.5

 

Precision Coatings

2.1

 

 

5.2

 

 

2.0

 

5.7

 

 

19.2

 

Other

0.3

 

 

1.4

 

 

0.7

 

2.2

 

 

5.1

 

Total

$

119.7

 

 

$

117.4

 

 

$

109.9

 

$

348.8

 

 

$

334.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value-added Sales (non-GAAP)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

81.9

 

 

$

112.0

 

 

$

89.8

 

$

255.4

 

 

$

336.8

 

Advanced Materials

57.6

 

 

55.6

 

 

54.7

 

171.5

 

 

171.4

 

Precision Coatings

28.3

 

 

22.4

 

 

17.8

 

63.1

 

 

68.1

 

Other

(0.3

)

 

(1.4

)

 

(0.7

)

(2.2

)

 

(5.1

)

Total

$

167.5

 

 

$

188.6

 

 

$

161.6

 

$

487.8

 

 

$

571.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

17.5

 

 

$

38.2

 

 

$

25.4

 

$

64.9

 

 

$

119.0

 

Advanced Materials

18.8

 

 

18.7

 

 

16.1

 

52.5

 

 

60.9

 

Precision Coatings

10.2

 

 

9.4

 

 

7.1

 

23.3

 

 

29.0

 

Other

0.1

 

 

(1.1

)

 

(0.5

)

(0.4

)

 

(4.8

)

Total

$

46.6

 

 

$

65.2

 

 

$

48.1

 

$

140.3

 

 

$

204.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

0.7

 

 

$

18.8

 

 

$

8.2

 

$

13.8

 

 

$

57.1

 

Advanced Materials

5.9

 

 

6.2

 

 

4.4

 

15.1

 

 

19.4

 

Precision Coatings

1.4

 

 

(11.2

)

 

2.1

 

(6.1

)

 

(5.2

)

Other

(7.3

)

 

(7.5

)

 

(6.0

)

(17.9

)

 

(20.9

)

Total

$

0.7

 

 

$

6.3

 

 

$

8.7

 

$

4.9

 

 

$

50.4

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(Millions)

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

 

June 26, 2020

 

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

9.9

 

 

$

 

 

$

4.2

 

 

$

17.7

 

 

$

 

Advanced Materials

0.1

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.8

 

 

 

Precision Coatings

1.9

 

 

14.5

 

 

0.3

 

 

13.0

 

 

14.5

 

Other

1.7

 

 

0.4

 

 

(0.8

)

 

1.0

 

 

0.4

 

Total

$

13.6

 

 

$

14.9

 

 

$

4.3

 

 

$

32.5

 

 

$

14.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit (Loss) Excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

10.6

 

 

$

18.8

 

 

$

12.4

 

 

$

31.5

 

 

$

57.1

 

Advanced Materials

6.0

 

 

6.2

 

 

5.0

 

 

15.9

 

 

19.4

 

Precision Coatings

3.3

 

 

3.3

 

 

2.4

 

 

6.9

 

 

9.3

 

Other

(5.6

)

 

(7.1

)

 

(6.8

)

 

(16.9

)

 

(20.5

)

Total

$

14.3

 

 

$

21.2

 

 

$

13.0

 

 

$

37.4

 

 

$

65.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Operating (Income) Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

0.2

 

 

$

0.2

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

0.5

 

Advanced Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Precision Coatings

(0.2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

Other

(1.1

)

 

(0.1

)

 

(1.0

)

 

(3.2

)

 

3.0

 

Total

$

(1.1

)

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

(0.9

)

 

$

(2.9

)

 

$

3.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-Operating (Income) Expense Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3.3

 

Total

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBIT Excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Alloys and Composites

$

10.4

 

 

$

18.6

 

 

$

12.3

 

 

$

31.0

 

 

$

56.6

 

Advanced Materials

6.0

 

 

6.2

 

 

5.0

 

 

15.9

 

 

19.4

 

Precision Coatings

3.5

 

 

3.3

 

 

2.4

 

 

7.1

 

 

9.3

 

Other

(4.5

)

 

(7.0

)

 

(5.8

)

 

(13.7

)

 

(20.2

)

Total

$

15.4

 

 

$

21.1

 

 

$

13.9

 

 

$

40.3

 

 

$

65.1

 

The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales.

The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals.

Attachment 5

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Profitability
(Unaudited)

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

Second Quarter Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(Millions except per share amounts)

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

 

June 26, 2020

 

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

GAAP as Reported

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

287.2

 

 

$

306.0

 

 

$

271.5

 

 

$

836.6

 

 

$

905.3

 

Operating profit

0.7

 

 

6.3

 

 

8.7

 

 

4.9

 

 

50.4

 

Non-operating (income) expense

(1.1

)

 

0.1

 

 

(0.9

)

 

(2.9

)

 

3.5

 

Net income

6.5

 

 

3.5

 

 

6.7

 

 

10.1

 

 

35.9

 

Shares outstanding - Diluted

20,592

 

 

20,667

 

 

20,554

 

 

20,595

 

 

20,645

 

EPS - Diluted

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment charges

$

 

 

$

14.1

 

 

$

 

 

$

10.8

 

 

$

14.1

 

Mine development costs

7.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.3

 

 

 

Forfeiture of non-cash stock-based compensation

(1.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1.5

)

 

 

Non-cash inventory adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

 

Cost reduction initiatives

2.6

 

 

0.8

 

 

2.4

 

 

7.2

 

 

0.8

 

COVID-19 related costs

0.8

 

 

 

 

2.7

 

 

3.7

 

 

 

Merger and acquisition costs

5.5

 

 

 

 

1.4

 

 

7.0

 

 

 

Foreign currency hedge gain

(1.1

)

 

 

 

(2.2

)

 

(3.3

)

 

 

Total Operating Profit Special Items

$

13.6

 

 

$

14.9

 

 

$

4.3

 

$

32.5

 

 

$

14.9

 

Operating Profit Special Items - net of tax

$

10.6

 

 

$

12.3

 

 

$

3.3

 

 

$

25.1

 

 

$

12.3

 

Non-Operating Expense Special Items

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3.3

 

Non-Operating Expense Special Items - net of tax

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2.6

 

Tax Special Items

$

(5.8

)

 

$

1.0

 

 

$

 

 

$

(5.1

)

 

$

1.0

 

Special items per diluted share

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Profitability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Value-added (VA) sales

$

167.5

 

 

$

188.6

 

 

$

161.6

 

 

$

487.8

 

 

$

571.2

 

Operating profit

14.3

 

 

21.2

 

 

13.0

 

 

37.4

 

 

65.3

 

Operating profit % of VA

8.5

%

 

11.2

%

 

8.0

%

 

7.7

%

 

11.4

%

EBIT

15.4

 

 

21.1

 

 

13.9

 

 

40.3

 

 

65.1

 

EBIT % of VA

9.1

%

 

11.2

%

 

8.6

%

 

8.3

%

 

11.4

%

Net income

11.3

 

 

16.8

 

 

10.0

 

 

30.1

 

 

51.8

 

EPS - Diluted

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

2.51

 

In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 4, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as non-cash impairment charges, mine development costs, forfeiture of certain non-cash stock-based compensation, non-cash inventory adjustments, cost reduction initiatives (i.e., severance), COVID-19 related costs, merger and acquisition costs, foreign currency hedge gains, and certain discrete income tax items from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

Attachment 6

Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries
Value-added sales by Market
(Unaudited)

 

 

Third Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

(Millions)

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

 

% Change

 

September 25, 2020

 

September 27, 2019

 

% Change

Materion Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Semiconductor

$

41.3

 

 

$

34.3

 

 

20.4

%

 

$

118.5

 

 

$

108.4

 

 

9.3

%

Industrial

30.3

 

 

34.9

 

 

(13.2

)%

 

90.2

 

 

104.9

 

 

(14.0

)%

Aerospace and Defense

20.0

 

 

32.1

 

 

(37.7

)%

 

61.2

 

 

92.2

 

 

(33.6

)%

Consumer electronics

15.8

 

 

16.8

 

 

(6.0

)%

 

39.9

 

 

50.1

 

 

(20.4

)%

Automotive

13.1

 

 

14.2

 

 

(7.7

)%

 

41.0

 

 

46.1

 

 

(11.1

)%

Energy

11.9

 

 

18.4

 

 

(35.3

)%

 

37.0

 

 

55.9

 

 

(33.8

)%

Telecom and Data Center

9.0

 

 

13.5

 

 

(33.3

)%

 

28.7

 

 

44.6

 

 

(35.7

)%

Other

26.1

 

 

24.4

 

 

7.0

%

 

71.3

 

 

69.0

 

 

3.3

%

Total

$

167.5

 

 

$

188.6

 

 

(11.2

)%

 

$

487.8

 

 

$

571.2

 

 

(14.6

)%

Performance Alloys and Composites

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Semiconductor

$

0.9

 

 

$

1.2

 

 

(25.0

)%

 

$

3.1

 

 

$

4.3

 

 

(27.9

)%

Industrial

20.1

 

 

25.9

 

 

(22.4

)%

 

64.0

 

 

75.9

 

 

(15.7

)%

Aerospace and Defense

14.3

 

 

26.0

 

 

(45.0

)%

 

44.7

 

 

75.3

 

 

(40.6

)%

Consumer electronics

9.2

 

 

11.1

 

 

(17.1

)%

 

26.2

 

 

36.4

 

 

(28.0

)%

Automotive

10.7

 

 

12.1

 

 

(11.6

)%

 

35.6

 

 

40.3

 

 

(11.7

)%

Energy

5.5

 

 

9.5

 

 

(42.1

)%

 

15.2

 

 

29.3

 

 

(48.1

)%

Telecom and Data Center

8.9

 

 

13.1

 

 

(32.1

)%

 

28.2

 

 

44.1

 

 

(36.1

)%

Other

12.3

 

 

13.1

 

 

(6.1

)%

 

38.4

 

 

31.2

 

 

23.1

%

Total

$

81.9

 

 

$

112.0

 

 

(26.9

)%

 

$

255.4

 

 

$

336.8

 

 

(24.2

)%

Advanced Materials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Semiconductor

$

40.3

 

 

$

33.1

 

 

21.8

%

 

$

115.1

 

 

$

103.9

 

 

10.8

%

Industrial

5.2

 

 

5.7

 

 

(8.8

)%

 

15.5

 

 

17.7

 

 

(12.4

)%

Aerospace and Defense

0.8

 

 

0.7

 

 

14.3

%

 

2.4

 

 

1.9

 

 

26.3

%

Consumer electronics

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

%

 

0.2

 

 

0.3

 

 

(33.3

)%

Automotive

1.4

 

 

1.9

 

 

(26.3

)%

 

4.3

 

 

4.9

 

 

(12.2

)%

Energy

6.4

 

 

9.0

 

 

(28.9

)%

 

21.8

 

 

26.5

 

 

(17.7

)%

Telecom and Data Center

0.1

 

 

0.3

 

 

(66.7

)%

 

0.5

 

 

0.5

 

 

%

Other

3.3

 

 

4.8

 

 

(31.3

)%

 

11.7

 

 

15.7

 

 

(25.5

)%

Total

$

57.6

 

 

$

55.6

 

 

3.6

%

 

$

171.5

 

 

$

171.4

 

 

0.1

%

Precision Coatings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Semiconductor

$

0.2

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

0.4

 

 

$

0.2

 

 

100.0

%

Industrial

5.0

 

 

3.4

 

 

47.1

%

 

10.6

 

 

11.4

 

 

(7.0

)%

Aerospace and Defense

4.8

 

 

5.3

 

 

(9.4

)%

 

14.0

 

 

14.9

 

 

(6.0

)%

Consumer electronics

6.6

 

 

5.6

 

 

17.9

%

 

13.5

 

 

13.5

 

 

%

Automotive

1.1

 

 

0.3

 

 

266.7

%

 

1.1

 

 

0.9

 

 

22.2

%

Energy

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Telecom and Data Center

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

%

Other

10.6

 

 

7.8

 

 

35.9

%

 

23.5

 

 

27.2

 

 

(13.6

)%

Total

$

28.3

 

 

$

22.4

 

 

26.3

%

 

$

63.1

 

 

$

68.1

 

 

(7.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eliminations

$

(0.3

)

 

$

(1.4

)

 

 

 

$

(2.2

)

 

$

(5.1

)

 

 

 

Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled