Materion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Mr. Vijayvargiya continued, “Despite the ongoing challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we delivered sequential earnings growth and continued to execute on our significant growth opportunities. We completed the acquisition of Optics Balzers and integration is proceeding as planned. The significant precision clad engineered strip product opportunity which we previously announced continues to progress and will be a meaningful driver of organic growth. To date, we have received $45.1 million of prepayments from the customer, and we remain on the schedule previously communicated.”

“The health and safety of our people remains top priority during these challenging times, and we continue to follow all recommended guidelines and take the precautions necessary to protect our people,” stated Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were $287.2 million, compared to $306.0 million in the prior year third quarter. Third quarter value-added sales of $167.5 million were up 4% from the second quarter of 2020 and down 11% versus the prior year third quarter. On a sequential basis, sales from Optics Balzers and stronger performance in the semiconductor end market were partially offset by end markets significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including aerospace and industrial, and lower raw material hydroxide sales.

Operating profit for the third quarter was $0.7 million, and net income was $6.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to operating profit of $8.7 million and net income of $6.7 million, or $0.32 per share, in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax expense were $15.4 million in the third quarter, an increase of $1.5 million versus the second quarter. Adjusted net income was $11.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, an increase of 12% compared to $0.49 per share in the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings in the third quarter excluded special items for mine development ($7.3 million), merger and acquisition costs ($5.5 million), and other items ($0.8 million). We expanded an existing pit in production for the first time, and as such, mine development costs were treated as period costs in the third quarter despite the fact that the costs will benefit future periods when the related ore is extracted and sold. Adjusted net income in the third quarter also included tax special items of $5.8 million of expense, primarily related to the acquisition of Optics Balzers and tax law changes.

OUTLOOK

We continue to experience significant levels of uncertainty regarding future demand in our end markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on current demand levels and assuming our factories remain operational, we expect adjusted earnings per diluted share in the fourth quarter to be slightly better than the third quarter.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with potential insurance and litigation claims, legacy environmental costs, acquisition and integration costs, certain income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance for the full year to a comparable GAAP range. However, items excluded from the Company's adjusted earnings guidance include the historical adjustments noted in Attachments 4 and 5 to this press release.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Today the Company announced the declaration of its fourth quarter dividend of $0.115 per share payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 5, 2020.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of the narrative set forth in this document that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, in addition to those mentioned elsewhere herein: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity; the global economy, including the impact of tariffs and trade agreements; the impact of any U.S. Federal Government shutdowns and sequestrations; the condition of the markets which we serve, whether defined geographically or by segment; changes in product mix and the financial condition of customers; our success in developing and introducing new products and new product ramp-up rates; our success in passing through the costs of raw materials to customers or otherwise mitigating fluctuating prices for those materials, including the impact of fluctuating prices on inventory values; our success in identifying acquisition candidates and in acquiring and integrating such businesses, including the integration of Optics Balzers; the impact of the results of acquisitions on our ability to fully achieve the strategic and financial objectives related to these acquisitions, including, without limitation, the acquisition of Optics Balzers being accretive in the expected timeframe or at all; our success in implementing our strategic plans and the timely and successful completion and start-up of any capital projects; other financial and economic factors, including the cost and availability of raw materials (both base and precious metals), physical inventory valuations, metal financing fees, tax rates, exchange rates, interest rates, pension costs and required cash contributions and other employee benefit costs, energy costs, regulatory compliance costs, the cost and availability of insurance, credit availability, and the impact of the Company’s stock price on the cost of incentive compensation plans; the uncertainties related to the impact of war, terrorist activities, and acts of God; changes in government regulatory requirements and the enactment of new legislation that impacts our obligations and operations; the conclusion of pending litigation matters in accordance with our expectation that there will be no material adverse effects; our ability to successfully complete the disposition of our LAC business; the disruptions on operations from, and other effects of, catastrophic and other extraordinary events including the COVID-19 pandemic; and the risk factors set forth in Part 1, Item 1A of our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter 2020.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

Attachment 1 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands except per share amounts) September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 Net sales $ 287,171 $ 305,979 $ 836,585 $ 905,263 Cost of sales 240,531 240,748 696,280 701,126 Gross margin 46,640 65,231 140,305 204,137 Selling, general, and administrative expense 35,696 35,812 99,292 115,767 Research and development expense 5,417 5,262 14,104 13,064 Goodwill impairment charges — 11,560 9,053 11,560 Asset impairment charges — 2,581 1,713 2,581 Restructuring expense 2,593 785 7,144 785 Other — net 2,221 2,942 4,143 9,954 Operating profit 713 6,289 4,856 50,426 Other non-operating (income) expense—net (1,076 ) 127 (2,871 ) 3,484 Interest expense — net 1,334 436 2,839 1,402 Income before income taxes 455 5,726 4,888 45,540 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,041 ) 2,263 (5,183 ) 9,631 Net income $ 6,496 $ 3,463 $ 10,071 $ 35,909 Basic earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.32 $ 0.17 $ 0.50 $ 1.76 Diluted earnings per share: Net income per share of common stock $ 0.32 $ 0.17 $ 0.49 $ 1.74 Weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 20,325 20,401 20,342 20,351 Diluted 20,592 20,677 20,595 20,645

Attachment 2 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Thousands) September 25, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,754 $ 125,007 Accounts receivable, net 150,454 154,751 Inventories, net 211,700 190,390 Prepaid and other current assets 24,515 21,839 Total current assets 504,423 491,987 Deferred income taxes 5,156 1,666 Property, plant, and equipment 987,902 916,965 Less allowances for depreciation, depletion, and amortization (693,223 ) (684,689 ) Property, plant, and equipment—net 294,679 232,276 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 62,235 23,413 Intangible assets 54,449 6,380 Other assets 20,754 17,937 Goodwill 143,118 79,011 Total Assets $ 1,084,814 $ 852,670 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 122,216 $ 868 Accounts payable 56,524 43,206 Salaries and wages 24,853 41,167 Other liabilities and accrued items 42,238 32,477 Income taxes 1,435 1,342 Unearned revenue 4,360 3,380 Total current liabilities 251,626 122,440 Other long-term liabilities 10,057 11,560 Operating lease liabilities 56,891 18,091 Finance lease liabilities 20,540 17,424 Retirement and post-employment benefits 40,208 32,466 Unearned income 72,632 32,891 Long-term income taxes 3,365 3,451 Deferred income taxes 11,340 2,410 Long-term debt 6,374 1,260 Shareholders’ equity 611,781 610,677 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,084,814 $ 852,670

Attachment 3 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (Thousands) September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,071 $ 35,909 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 32,042 31,955 Amortization of deferred financing costs in interest expense 547 720 Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash) 3,989 5,230 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (5,187 ) 5,725 Net pension curtailments and settlements 94 3,296 Impairment charges 10,766 14,141 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 13,899 (36,146 ) Decrease (increase) in inventory (9,883 ) 22,089 Decrease (increase) in prepaid and other current assets (686 ) (416 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (9,759 ) (14,114 ) Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue (298 ) (728 ) Increase (decrease) in interest and taxes payable 143 (1,499 ) Increase (decrease) in unearned income due to customer prepayments 40,385 — Domestic pension plan contributions — (4,500 ) Other-net (6,679 ) (2,126 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,444 59,536 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for acquisition, net of cash acquired (130,715 ) — Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (46,285 ) (18,193 ) Payments for mine development — (1,903 ) Proceeds from settlement of currency exchange contract 3,249 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 35 17 Net cash used in investing activities (173,716 ) (20,079 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term debt under revolving credit agreement, net 120,000 — Repayment of long-term debt (16,357 ) (599 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (1,440 ) (894 ) Cash dividends paid (6,920 ) (6,612 ) Repurchase of common stock (6,766 ) (199 ) Payments of withholding taxes for stock-based compensation awards (2,212 ) (4,832 ) Deferred financing costs — (2,018 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 86,305 (15,154 ) Effects of exchange rate changes 714 (422 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (7,253 ) 23,881 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 125,007 70,645 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 117,754 $ 94,526

Attachment 4 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure - Value-added Sales, Operating Profit, and EBIT

(Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Second Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Millions) September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 June 26, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 Net Sales Performance Alloys and Composites $ 91.2 $ 130.7 $ 101.6 $ 291.9 $ 393.1 Advanced Materials 165.6 147.7 150.1 475.9 424.9 Precision Coatings 30.4 27.6 19.8 68.8 87.3 Other — — — — — Total $ 287.2 $ 306.0 $ 271.5 $ 836.6 $ 905.3 Less: Pass-through Metal Cost Performance Alloys and Composites $ 9.3 $ 18.7 $ 11.8 $ 36.5 $ 56.3 Advanced Materials 108.0 92.1 95.4 304.4 253.5 Precision Coatings 2.1 5.2 2.0 5.7 19.2 Other 0.3 1.4 0.7 2.2 5.1 Total $ 119.7 $ 117.4 $ 109.9 $ 348.8 $ 334.1 Value-added Sales (non-GAAP) Performance Alloys and Composites $ 81.9 $ 112.0 $ 89.8 $ 255.4 $ 336.8 Advanced Materials 57.6 55.6 54.7 171.5 171.4 Precision Coatings 28.3 22.4 17.8 63.1 68.1 Other (0.3 ) (1.4 ) (0.7 ) (2.2 ) (5.1 ) Total $ 167.5 $ 188.6 $ 161.6 $ 487.8 $ 571.2 Gross Margin Performance Alloys and Composites $ 17.5 $ 38.2 $ 25.4 $ 64.9 $ 119.0 Advanced Materials 18.8 18.7 16.1 52.5 60.9 Precision Coatings 10.2 9.4 7.1 23.3 29.0 Other 0.1 (1.1 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (4.8 ) Total $ 46.6 $ 65.2 $ 48.1 $ 140.3 $ 204.1 Operating Profit (Loss) Performance Alloys and Composites $ 0.7 $ 18.8 $ 8.2 $ 13.8 $ 57.1 Advanced Materials 5.9 6.2 4.4 15.1 19.4 Precision Coatings 1.4 (11.2 ) 2.1 (6.1 ) (5.2 ) Other (7.3 ) (7.5 ) (6.0 ) (17.9 ) (20.9 ) Total $ 0.7 $ 6.3 $ 8.7 $ 4.9 $ 50.4

Third Quarter Ended Second Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Millions) September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 June 26, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ 9.9 $ — $ 4.2 $ 17.7 $ — Advanced Materials 0.1 — 0.6 0.8 — Precision Coatings 1.9 14.5 0.3 13.0 14.5 Other 1.7 0.4 (0.8 ) 1.0 0.4 Total $ 13.6 $ 14.9 $ 4.3 $ 32.5 $ 14.9 Operating Profit (Loss) Excluding Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ 10.6 $ 18.8 $ 12.4 $ 31.5 $ 57.1 Advanced Materials 6.0 6.2 5.0 15.9 19.4 Precision Coatings 3.3 3.3 2.4 6.9 9.3 Other (5.6 ) (7.1 ) (6.8 ) (16.9 ) (20.5 ) Total $ 14.3 $ 21.2 $ 13.0 $ 37.4 $ 65.3 Non-Operating (Income) Expense Performance Alloys and Composites $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 Advanced Materials — — — — — Precision Coatings (0.2 ) — — (0.2 ) — Other (1.1 ) (0.1 ) (1.0 ) (3.2 ) 3.0 Total $ (1.1 ) $ 0.1 $ (0.9 ) $ (2.9 ) $ 3.5 Non-Operating (Income) Expense Special Items Other $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3.3 Total $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3.3 EBIT Excluding Special Items Performance Alloys and Composites $ 10.4 $ 18.6 $ 12.3 $ 31.0 $ 56.6 Advanced Materials 6.0 6.2 5.0 15.9 19.4 Precision Coatings 3.5 3.3 2.4 7.1 9.3 Other (4.5 ) (7.0 ) (5.8 ) (13.7 ) (20.2 ) Total $ 15.4 $ 21.1 $ 13.9 $ 40.3 $ 65.1

The cost of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper is passed through to customers and, therefore, the trends and comparisons of net sales are affected by movements in the market price of these metals. Internally, management also reviews net sales on a value-added basis. Value-added sales is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts the value of the pass-through metals sold from net sales. Value-added sales allows management to assess the impact of differences in net sales between periods or segments and analyze the resulting margins and profitability without the distortion of the movements in pass-through metal prices. The dollar amount of gross margin and operating profit is not affected by the value-added sales calculation. The Company sells other metals and materials that are not considered direct pass throughs, and these costs are not deducted from net sales to calculate value-added sales.

The Company’s pricing policy is to pass the cost of these metals on to customers in order to mitigate the impact of price volatility on the Company’s results from operations. Value-added information is being presented since changes in metal prices may not directly impact profitability. It is the Company’s intent to allow users of the financial statements to review sales with and without the impact of the pass-through metals.

Attachment 5 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Profitability

(Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Second Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Millions except per share amounts) September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 June 26, 2020 September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 GAAP as Reported Net sales $ 287.2 $ 306.0 $ 271.5 $ 836.6 $ 905.3 Operating profit 0.7 6.3 8.7 4.9 50.4 Non-operating (income) expense (1.1 ) 0.1 (0.9 ) (2.9 ) 3.5 Net income 6.5 3.5 6.7 10.1 35.9 Shares outstanding - Diluted 20,592 20,667 20,554 20,595 20,645 EPS - Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.17 $ 0.32 $ 0.49 $ 1.74 Operating Profit Special Items Impairment charges $ — $ 14.1 $ — $ 10.8 $ 14.1 Mine development costs 7.3 — — 7.3 — Forfeiture of non-cash stock-based compensation (1.5 ) — — (1.5 ) — Non-cash inventory adjustment — — — 1.3 — Cost reduction initiatives 2.6 0.8 2.4 7.2 0.8 COVID-19 related costs 0.8 — 2.7 3.7 — Merger and acquisition costs 5.5 — 1.4 7.0 — Foreign currency hedge gain (1.1 ) — (2.2 ) (3.3 ) — Total Operating Profit Special Items $ 13.6 $ 14.9 $ 4.3 $ 32.5 $ 14.9 Operating Profit Special Items - net of tax $ 10.6 $ 12.3 $ 3.3 $ 25.1 $ 12.3 Non-Operating Expense Special Items $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 3.3 Non-Operating Expense Special Items - net of tax $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 2.6 Tax Special Items $ (5.8 ) $ 1.0 $ — $ (5.1 ) $ 1.0 Special items per diluted share $ 0.23 $ 0.64 $ 0.17 $ 0.97 $ 0.77 Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Profitability Value-added (VA) sales $ 167.5 $ 188.6 $ 161.6 $ 487.8 $ 571.2 Operating profit 14.3 21.2 13.0 37.4 65.3 Operating profit % of VA 8.5 % 11.2 % 8.0 % 7.7 % 11.4 % EBIT 15.4 21.1 13.9 40.3 65.1 EBIT % of VA 9.1 % 11.2 % 8.6 % 8.3 % 11.4 % Net income 11.3 16.8 10.0 30.1 51.8 EPS - Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.81 $ 0.49 $ 1.46 $ 2.51

In addition to presenting financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains financial measures, including operating profit, segment operating profit, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), net income, and earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis. As detailed in the above reconciliation and Attachment 4, we have adjusted the results for certain special items such as non-cash impairment charges, mine development costs, forfeiture of certain non-cash stock-based compensation, non-cash inventory adjustments, cost reduction initiatives (i.e., severance), COVID-19 related costs, merger and acquisition costs, foreign currency hedge gains, and certain discrete income tax items from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Internally, management reviews the results of operations without the impact of these costs in order to assess the profitability from ongoing activities. We are providing this information because we believe it will assist investors in analyzing our financial results and, when viewed in conjunction with the GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

Attachment 6 Materion Corporation and Subsidiaries

Value-added sales by Market

(Unaudited) Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Millions) September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 % Change September 25, 2020 September 27, 2019 % Change Materion Corporation Semiconductor $ 41.3 $ 34.3 20.4 % $ 118.5 $ 108.4 9.3 % Industrial 30.3 34.9 (13.2 )% 90.2 104.9 (14.0 )% Aerospace and Defense 20.0 32.1 (37.7 )% 61.2 92.2 (33.6 )% Consumer electronics 15.8 16.8 (6.0 )% 39.9 50.1 (20.4 )% Automotive 13.1 14.2 (7.7 )% 41.0 46.1 (11.1 )% Energy 11.9 18.4 (35.3 )% 37.0 55.9 (33.8 )% Telecom and Data Center 9.0 13.5 (33.3 )% 28.7 44.6 (35.7 )% Other 26.1 24.4 7.0 % 71.3 69.0 3.3 % Total $ 167.5 $ 188.6 (11.2 )% $ 487.8 $ 571.2 (14.6 )% Performance Alloys and Composites Semiconductor $ 0.9 $ 1.2 (25.0 )% $ 3.1 $ 4.3 (27.9 )% Industrial 20.1 25.9 (22.4 )% 64.0 75.9 (15.7 )% Aerospace and Defense 14.3 26.0 (45.0 )% 44.7 75.3 (40.6 )% Consumer electronics 9.2 11.1 (17.1 )% 26.2 36.4 (28.0 )% Automotive 10.7 12.1 (11.6 )% 35.6 40.3 (11.7 )% Energy 5.5 9.5 (42.1 )% 15.2 29.3 (48.1 )% Telecom and Data Center 8.9 13.1 (32.1 )% 28.2 44.1 (36.1 )% Other 12.3 13.1 (6.1 )% 38.4 31.2 23.1 % Total $ 81.9 $ 112.0 (26.9 )% $ 255.4 $ 336.8 (24.2 )% Advanced Materials Semiconductor $ 40.3 $ 33.1 21.8 % $ 115.1 $ 103.9 10.8 % Industrial 5.2 5.7 (8.8 )% 15.5 17.7 (12.4 )% Aerospace and Defense 0.8 0.7 14.3 % 2.4 1.9 26.3 % Consumer electronics 0.1 0.1 — % 0.2 0.3 (33.3 )% Automotive 1.4 1.9 (26.3 )% 4.3 4.9 (12.2 )% Energy 6.4 9.0 (28.9 )% 21.8 26.5 (17.7 )% Telecom and Data Center 0.1 0.3 (66.7 )% 0.5 0.5 — % Other 3.3 4.8 (31.3 )% 11.7 15.7 (25.5 )% Total $ 57.6 $ 55.6 3.6 % $ 171.5 $ 171.4 0.1 % Precision Coatings Semiconductor $ 0.2 $ — — % $ 0.4 $ 0.2 100.0 % Industrial 5.0 3.4 47.1 % 10.6 11.4 (7.0 )% Aerospace and Defense 4.8 5.3 (9.4 )% 14.0 14.9 (6.0 )% Consumer electronics 6.6 5.6 17.9 % 13.5 13.5 — % Automotive 1.1 0.3 266.7 % 1.1 0.9 22.2 % Energy — — — % — — — % Telecom and Data Center — — — % — — — % Other 10.6 7.8 35.9 % 23.5 27.2 (13.6 )% Total $ 28.3 $ 22.4 26.3 % $ 63.1 $ 68.1 (7.3 )% Eliminations $ (0.3 ) $ (1.4 ) $ (2.2 ) $ (5.1 )

