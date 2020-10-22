Arch Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, today announced that management and key opinion leaders will discuss AC5 Advanced Wound System in the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET.

For the Roundtable discussion, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Arch will be joined by Randall Wolcott, MD, founder of the Southwest Regional Wound Care Center in Lubbock, TX; Daniel L. Kapp MD, Chief of Surgery at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center; Laura Pfendler, PT, DPT, CWS, licensed physical therapist specializing in wound care and lymphedema management; and Lee C. Rogers, DPM, FFPM RCPS.

A live video webcast of the KOL Roundtable will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.archtherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be made available two hours following the live presentation year.

In addition to the KOL Roundtable discussion, members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website virtualinvestorco.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit virtualinvestorco.com.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-V, AC5-GTM and AC5 Surgical Hemostat, among others.2