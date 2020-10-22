Accenture and Springboard Enterprises Celebrate Women Transforming Industries

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Springboard Enterprises are celebrating “Women Transforming Industries” and the organization’s 20 th anniversary by honoring four women CEOs in the retail and health industries for their technological innovation.

The honorees are:

Stephanie Crespin, CEO & founder of Reflaunt, whose mission is to build a world of positive consumption by bridging luxury brands with secondhand marketplaces so they can implement efficient circular models and empower consumers to see fashion’s long-lasting value;

Michelle Longmire, CEO & founder of Medable, which is pioneering a new category of decentralized clinical trials with a patient-centered platform that gets effective therapies to patients faster;

Neha Singh, CEO & founder of Obsess, an experiential e-commerce platform enabling retailers to turn their websites into interactive 3D virtual stores that bring the offline discovery behavior into online shopping; and

Kristen Valdes, CEO & founder of b.well, a healthcare technology company pioneering an individual-first connected health platform that enables a configurable digital health experience for consumers.

“These entrepreneurs are re-imagining how we can more efficiently and wisely leverage technology to access healthcare, shop and live in safer, smarter ways,” said Kay Koplovitz, Springboard chairman and co-founder. “For 20 years, Springboard’s mission has been to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources with our global community of experts. We know that introducing our entrepreneurs to the right people and access to financing is crucial to building companies at sustainable scale. We are thrilled to be sharing a spotlight on these extraordinary women transforming industries as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. We are excited to bring Accenture and its clients into our global ecosystem as we move to exponentially innovate the future.”

Annette Rippert, group chief executive of Accenture Strategy & Consulting, said, “Through Accenture Ventures — which makes targeted equity investments in emerging technology startups and matches their capabilities with the business needs and priorities of Accenture’s clients — we’ve worked hand-in-hand with several Springboard companies and are excited about their contributions to the business landscape. Helping build high-growth innovative companies is part of Accenture’s DNA, and we’ve been impressed by how these executives are leading the way to transform industries.”

Watch our video interviews of women making a difference.

To learn more about Accenture Ventures, visit www.accenture.com/ventures.

To learn more about how Accenture innovates with clients in the health and life sciences industries, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/health/health-innovation-life ...

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Springboard Enterprises

Springboard’s mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science.

The measure of our success is in the results. Since 2000, over 800 Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $20B in value, are revenue generators and job creators. With 200 exits to strategic acquirers and 20 IPOs, Springboard Entrepreneurs are Transforming Industries. https://sb.co/

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005049/en/