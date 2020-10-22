 

Accenture and Springboard Enterprises Celebrate Women Transforming Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 13:59  |  40   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Springboard Enterprises are celebrating “Women Transforming Industries” and the organization’s 20th anniversary by honoring four women CEOs in the retail and health industries for their technological innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005049/en/

The honorees are:

  • Stephanie Crespin, CEO & founder of Reflaunt, whose mission is to build a world of positive consumption by bridging luxury brands with secondhand marketplaces so they can implement efficient circular models and empower consumers to see fashion’s long-lasting value;
  • Michelle Longmire, CEO & founder of Medable, which is pioneering a new category of decentralized clinical trials with a patient-centered platform that gets effective therapies to patients faster;
  • Neha Singh, CEO & founder of Obsess, an experiential e-commerce platform enabling retailers to turn their websites into interactive 3D virtual stores that bring the offline discovery behavior into online shopping; and
  • Kristen Valdes, CEO & founder of b.well, a healthcare technology company pioneering an individual-first connected health platform that enables a configurable digital health experience for consumers.

“These entrepreneurs are re-imagining how we can more efficiently and wisely leverage technology to access healthcare, shop and live in safer, smarter ways,” said Kay Koplovitz, Springboard chairman and co-founder. “For 20 years, Springboard’s mission has been to accelerate the growth of women-led entrepreneurial companies through access to essential resources with our global community of experts. We know that introducing our entrepreneurs to the right people and access to financing is crucial to building companies at sustainable scale. We are thrilled to be sharing a spotlight on these extraordinary women transforming industries as we celebrate our 20th anniversary. We are excited to bring Accenture and its clients into our global ecosystem as we move to exponentially innovate the future.”

Annette Rippert, group chief executive of Accenture Strategy & Consulting, said, “Through Accenture Ventures — which makes targeted equity investments in emerging technology startups and matches their capabilities with the business needs and priorities of Accenture’s clients — we’ve worked hand-in-hand with several Springboard companies and are excited about their contributions to the business landscape. Helping build high-growth innovative companies is part of Accenture’s DNA, and we’ve been impressed by how these executives are leading the way to transform industries.”

Watch our video interviews of women making a difference.

To learn more about Accenture Ventures, visit www.accenture.com/ventures.

To learn more about how Accenture innovates with clients in the health and life sciences industries, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/health/health-innovation-life ...

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Springboard Enterprises
 Springboard’s mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of influencers, investors and innovators dedicated to building high-growth companies led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science.

The measure of our success is in the results. Since 2000, over 800 Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $20B in value, are revenue generators and job creators. With 200 exits to strategic acquirers and 20 IPOs, Springboard Entrepreneurs are Transforming Industries. https://sb.co/

Copyright 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Accenture and ServiceNow Launch Dedicated Business Group to Help Organizations Transform Work
21.10.20
Accenture Completes Acquisition of B2B Sales Firm N3
20.10.20
Accenture and Blue Yonder Help Companies Accelerate Supply Chain Transformation in the Cloud
19.10.20
Accenture Positioned as the Overall Leader and Market Maker in Two capioIT Reports on Salesforce Systems Integration
19.10.20
State-Sponsored Hackers and Ransomware Gangs Are Diversifying Tactics to Inflict More Harm, According to Accenture Report
19.10.20
FinTech Innovation Lab New York Now Accepting Applicants for 2021 Class
19.10.20
Accenture, Best Buy Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Innovation
14.10.20
Change Powers Accenture’s Biggest Brand Move in a Decade
13.10.20
Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner
13.10.20
Takeda Accelerates Digital Transformation with Accenture and AWS