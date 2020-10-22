 

Western Digital Expands Mobile Solutions Line in the U.S. With Innovative Wireless Chargers

For consumers seeking fast and reliable charger options for their Qi-compatible devices, Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today expanded their presence within the wireless charging category with the SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W. The Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync reimagines the capabilities of the traditional charger, offering peace of mind and the experience of waking up to a fully charged and backed-up phone.1 Whether you are treating yourself to a smartphone or gifting one to a loved one this holiday season, the Ixpand wireless chargers make the perfect accessories for a new mobile device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005328/en/

New SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync & SanDisk Wireless Charger 15W (Photo: Business Wire)

Helping to resolve the issue of manual back up, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync simplifies the process, so you do not have to think about it. Providing local storage in capacities up to 256GB*, the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync allows for fast wireless charging, while automatically backing up photos and videos and freeing up valuable space on your device.1 In addition to the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync with backup capability, SanDisk is introducing a new product for those who need a pragmatic wireless charging solution. The SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W offers reliable and efficient charging; consumers can simply place their phone or other Qi-compatible devices on the charger while it provides up to 15W of power for a speedy charge.

“In today’s mobile-driven world, our customers rely on fully-powered and backed up mobile devices to stay connected, informed and entertained,” said Sairam Challa, product marketing manager, SanDisk, Western Digital. “The SanDisk brand is known for offering trusted solutions, and we are thrilled to expand our portfolio to include the world’s first wireless charger with automatic local backup, making consumers’ lives more convenient and simple.”

Both the Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync and Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W are compatible with AirPods Pro, iPhone 8 and up, Samsung Galaxy S7 and up, Samsung Galaxy Note 5 and up and other Qi-compatible phones even through most cases.** Temperature control, foreign object detection and adaptive charging help keep your phone battery safe.

Key Features

  • Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync
    • Automatically back up photos, videos and contacts right onto the charger by placing your phone on the base.1
    • Delivers up to 10W of power with fast charging.
    • Easily free up space on your phone knowing your photos and videos are backed up in full resolution.1
    • Includes high-efficiency power plug with 6-foot (1.8m) cable for fast, convenient charging, right out of the box.
    • Supports multiple backup profiles so you can share the charger with others in your family.2
  • Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W
    • Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging.
    • Comes with a SanDisk AC Adaptor and 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable.
    • Soft rubber ring helps protect phones and other devices from slipping.

Pricing and Availability

