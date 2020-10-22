 

The Movie Studio Acquires Intellectual Property Rights to ‘The Last Warhead’ Film, Already in Production

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) announces it has purchased the intellectual property rights to “The Last Warhead,” a film in production (view the trailer at https://vimeo.com/396757260). This valued addition brings the company’s total to three movies in production, with casting opportunities available to viewers and subscribers through the “Be in Our Movies” vertical on the company’s over-the-top (OTT) platform and mobile app.

When completed and officially launched, The Movie Studio’s app will enable casting auditions on all media devices for $2.99 per month. A campaign to promote the app is in development and will include social media ad placement strategies targeting relevant demographics for the company’s app, as well as the proposed engagement of high-profile social media influencers to participate in the distribution of the ads in a pay or revenue-sharing agreement. The social media influencers could also have opportunities for potential casting in the company’s in-production “Moviesodes.”

The Movie Studio App is available for download in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The Movie Studio will employ a split-screen graphic interface that will enable app users to access the app’s “Watch Our Movies” function for free in an advertiser video on demand (AVOD) capacity, and the app’s subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) “Be in our Movies!” feature is available for only $2.99 per month.

These two key verticals (“Watch Our Movies” and “Be in Our Movies”) are an open architecture for the addition of substantial motion picture content to the company’s film library. The Movie Studio seeks to pull motion picture content onto its OTT platform utilizing revenue-share agreements with motion picture producers, distributors and content providers.

The second graphic interface, “Be in Our Movies!” will allow subscribers to upload videos of themselves reading dialogue from one of the company’s three in-development movies and then send their audition submission clips to The Movie Studio for consideration by the company’s producers. Subscribers can upload one video clip per month and may change their application between the different available movie opportunities.

The application will mirror the company’s current website and utilize The Movie Studio’s OTT platform as the foundation of the subscription-based SVOD. Once the app has been completed and officially launched, the initial marketing campaign will kick off. The campaign is designed for Instagram and Facebook, targeting millennials and other demographics. The company has completed production of the initial launch advertisement clip, which viewers will be able to click on to be taken to app download screens in the Apple or Google app stores.

