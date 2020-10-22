 

Adtalem Global Education Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 first quarter results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). The conference call will be led by Lisa Wardell, chairman and chief executive officer, Mike Randolfi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Stephen Beard, senior vice president and chief operating officer.

For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13711535. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/4 ....

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until December 5, 2020. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13711535, or visit the Adtalem website at: https://investors.adtalem.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

