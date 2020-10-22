 

St. Luke’s University Health Network Selects GE Healthcare for $11 Million Ultrasound Purchase to Create System-wide Efficiencies

GE Healthcare today announced its largest ever ultrasound deal in the United States – an $11 million order by St. Luke’s University Health Network to install GE Healthcare ultrasound technology and IT workflow solutions system-wide. GE Healthcare will continue upgrades over the next four years to maintain latest technology for the health system.

St. Luke’s is experiencing exponential growth following expansion and several acquisitions over the last few years, which has resulted in complexities and pressure on the system. To solve for this, the Network looked to standardize care and create efficiencies, bringing advanced and consistent technology to its ultrasound users in the Vascular, Radiology and Echocardiography departments across its 12 hospitals.

“Recognizing that consistency is an essential element of quality, St. Luke’s University Health Network is continuing its standardization of technology. The consistency of ultrasound systems across the Network will allow accurate replication of patient studies, which would otherwise be challenging when working with different brands,” said Dr. Hal L. Folander, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Strategy Officer, and Network Chairman, Department of Radiology at St. Luke’s. “Furthermore, through our partnership with GE Healthcare, we will maintain this state-of-the-art technology for years to come.”

St. Luke’s will acquire GE Healthcare’s LOGIQ E10 for General Imaging and Vivid E95 for Echocardiography, both of which will connect to Viewpoint 6 – GE Healthcare’s automated reporting and post-processing system, and Vscan Extend, a handheld ultrasound device to be used for Cardiology. The new equipment provides St. Luke’s with technology that will produce faster and better image quality, enabling quicker diagnoses and treatment. Implementing Viewpoint 6 will create an expected savings of $300,000 annually in radiologist efficiency gains.

“GE Healthcare is honored to work alongside St. Luke’s in its mission to provide consistent, quality patient care and clinical outcomes for the people of Pennsylvania and New Jersey at every site,” said Everett Cunningham, President and CEO of GE Healthcare, U.S. and Canada. “St. Luke’s will immediately enhance their staff and patient experience and enable cost savings. This upgrade arrangement over the next four years means they can maintain their fleet with the latest technology developments.”

