 

KB Home Wins 2020 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for Advancing Water Efficiency

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that its industry-leading achievements in constructing water-efficient homes have been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for an unprecedented 10th consecutive year. KB Home was the only homebuilder to receive the 2020 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award, the highest level of recognition given by the EPA’s WaterSense program.

"Since the program started in 2006, our WaterSense partners have made it possible for consumers and businesses to save more than 4.4 trillion gallons of water and $87 billion on utility bills,” said Veronica Blette, WaterSense Program Manager. “We congratulate KB Home on winning their 10th consecutive WaterSense award, as the company constantly goes above and beyond to help their homeowners save water, energy and money.”

KB Home was the first national homebuilder to join the EPA’s WaterSense program and continues to champion the important role the program plays in helping to both lower its buyers’ monthly utility costs and minimize their carbon footprint and energy usage. To date, KB Home has built more than 16,000 WaterSense labeled and Water Smart homes, which is more than any other homebuilder, and installed over 700,000 WaterSense labeled fixtures. The company estimates that its homes conserve approximately 1.5 billion gallons of water annually.

“KB Home is honored to be recognized by the EPA for a record 10th consecutive year for our continued leadership in this important area,” said Jeffery Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “We understand that water conservation is critical to our sustainability efforts as it helps preserve a precious natural resource, reduce our homeowners’ utility costs and mitigate drought conditions and the load on our aging infrastructure.”

In addition to water saving initiatives, KB Home has delivered over 146,000 ENERGY STAR certified new homes, a milestone that surpasses all other homebuilders. Today, every KB home is designed to meet or exceed the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification standards thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials used. By contrast, in recent years, only one out of every 10 new homes built in America has been ENERGY STAR certified. KB Home’s ENERGY STAR certified new homes are up to 20 percent more energy efficient than standard new homes built to code and are tested and certified by independent third-party inspectors. The homebuilder estimates that its sustainably designed homes have cumulatively reduced energy utility bills for its homeowners by $780 million and lowered its customers’ CO2 emissions by an estimated 5 billion pounds, the equivalent of removing 435,000 cars from the road for one year. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the EPA’s Indoor airPLUS standards.

