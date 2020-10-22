 

Aldeyra to Present New Reproxalap Data from Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Allergic Conjunctivitis at American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that it will present new data from the Phase 2 allergen chamber clinical trial of reproxalap ophthalmic solution (0.25% and 0.5%) in allergic conjunctivitis. The data will be presented in a poster at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting (AAO 2020) from November 11 through November 15, 2020.

In the randomized, double-masked, crossover, vehicle-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial, 70 subjects with allergic conjunctivitis were assessed over 3.5 hours in an allergen chamber of aerosolized ragweed pollen (3,500 grains/m³). Reproxalap or vehicle ophthalmic solution was administered bilaterally one minute before chamber entry and at 90 minutes after chamber entry, when peak symptoms typically occur. Compared to vehicle, both concentrations of reproxalap demonstrated statistically significant and clinically relevant improvements in subject-reported ocular itching and tearing and investigator-assessed ocular redness over the duration of exposure in the allergen chamber and for more than one hour after exiting the chamber (P < 0.0001 for all assessments), indicating both prophylactic and treatment effect of drug. In addition, time-to-event responder analyses demonstrated the clinical relevance of the superiority of reproxalap over vehicle for ocular itching and ocular redness. No safety or tolerability concerns were observed.

“The new data presented at AAO this year further support the clinical utility of reproxalap, the first novel mechanistic approach in late-stage allergic conjunctivitis clinical trials in decades, as uniquely effective,” said Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. President and CEO of Aldeyra. “The results of the allergen chamber trial suggest that reproxalap could offer durable activity with an onset of action that is essentially immediate.”

The 0.25% concentration of reproxalap was advanced to the Phase 3 INVIGORATE Trial, a randomized, double-masked, crossover, vehicle-controlled clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of reproxalap compared to vehicle using an allergen chamber. Consistent with prior allergic conjunctivitis trials, the primary endpoint will be subject-reported ocular itching score. Patient enrollment is ongoing, and top-line results are expected in the first half of 2021.

