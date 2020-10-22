 

Cree, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on October 28, 2020

22.10.2020   

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2021 results and business outlook on October 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After the close of the market on October 28, and prior to the conference call, Cree will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Cree’s website at www.cree.com.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, simply go to http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm and follow the login instructions. The recorded webcast will also be available at the site for replay.

About Cree

Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors and lighting class LEDs. Cree’s Wolfspeed product portfolio includes silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. Cree’s LED product portfolio includes blue and green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and specialty lighting applications.

For additional product and company information, please refer to www.cree.com.

Cree and Wolfspeed are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.

19.10.20
Cree, Inc. to sell LED Business to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. for up to $300 Million

30.01.20
342
CREE: LED-Geschäft kommt in Schwung