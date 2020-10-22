 

Newgioco Obtains GLI-20 and GLI-33 Certification for Kiosk Installations of Elys Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has received Gaming Labs International (GLI) certification to the GLI 20: Standards for Kiosks and GLI-33: Event Wagering Systems standards for the self-service betting terminal (“SSBT” or “kiosk”) installation of its Elys sports betting platform.

GLI is the world’s largest and most experienced independent testing laboratory delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services to regulators, suppliers, and operators in the gaming industry. The Company´s Elys technology was certified by GLI in accordance with the testing, inspection and compliance procedures of GLI-20, GLI-33 and the standards set out by the DC Lottery and Gaming Commission. The Company will now commence the final phase of testing the Elys mobile platform.

The kiosk installation system is designed to facilitate the transaction of land-based (retail) sports betting through kiosks in licensed betting venues and potentially a wide variety of other establishments such as OTB and sports bars throughout the U.S. where permitted.

The certification of the Company’s Elys self-service betting terminal clears the final hurdle to commence installations in DC, which is subject to completion of the state licensing process.

“The U.S. market opportunity has grown significantly since the repeal of PASPA in May 2018 with about 21 states now allowing regulated sports betting either through online or land-based channels,” commented Mike Ciavarella, CEO of Newgioco Group, Inc. “We estimate that the addressable market for our Elys technology can significantly outsize that of our foundational market in Italy over the next few years. Elys is an innovative and state-of-the-art betting technology that certainly should make its mark on the gaming industry in the coming years.”

“GLI is pleased to have had the privilege to work with Newgioco on this project. Their team was enthusiastic, supportive and professional throughout the process which was a key contributor to the success of the evaluation,” adds Salim Adatia, GLI’s Vice President of Client Services for North America. “As the only independent lab working with all regulated jurisdictions worldwide – both existing and emerging – we are excited to continue our work with Mike and his team as we help Newgioco navigate the way forward with their expansion plans.”

Seite 1 von 3
Newgioco Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Newgioco Announces an Initial Coverage Research Report by WallStreet Research
12.10.20
Newgioco to Install 400 New Self-Service Point of Sale Terminals