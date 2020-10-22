Newgioco Obtains GLI-20 and GLI-33 Certification for Kiosk Installations of Elys Platform

GLI is the world’s largest and most experienced independent testing laboratory delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery and iGaming testing and assessment services to regulators, suppliers, and operators in the gaming industry. The Company´s Elys technology was certified by GLI in accordance with the testing, inspection and compliance procedures of GLI-20, GLI-33 and the standards set out by the DC Lottery and Gaming Commission. The Company will now commence the final phase of testing the Elys mobile platform.

Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has received Gaming Labs International (GLI) certification to the GLI 20: Standards for Kiosks and GLI-33: Event Wagering Systems standards for the self-service betting terminal (“SSBT” or “kiosk”) installation of its Elys sports betting platform.

The kiosk installation system is designed to facilitate the transaction of land-based (retail) sports betting through kiosks in licensed betting venues and potentially a wide variety of other establishments such as OTB and sports bars throughout the U.S. where permitted.

The certification of the Company’s Elys self-service betting terminal clears the final hurdle to commence installations in DC, which is subject to completion of the state licensing process.

“The U.S. market opportunity has grown significantly since the repeal of PASPA in May 2018 with about 21 states now allowing regulated sports betting either through online or land-based channels,” commented Mike Ciavarella, CEO of Newgioco Group, Inc. “We estimate that the addressable market for our Elys technology can significantly outsize that of our foundational market in Italy over the next few years. Elys is an innovative and state-of-the-art betting technology that certainly should make its mark on the gaming industry in the coming years.”

“GLI is pleased to have had the privilege to work with Newgioco on this project. Their team was enthusiastic, supportive and professional throughout the process which was a key contributor to the success of the evaluation,” adds Salim Adatia, GLI’s Vice President of Client Services for North America. “As the only independent lab working with all regulated jurisdictions worldwide – both existing and emerging – we are excited to continue our work with Mike and his team as we help Newgioco navigate the way forward with their expansion plans.”