 

Infinera, Telecom Infra Project, and Telefónica Collaborate to Expand DCSG DRX Series Deployments to Peru

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today a collaboration between Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and Telefónica Peru to commercially deploy a TIP-developed Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution using Infinera’s DRX-30 hardware and Converged Network Operating System (CNOS). The deployment is part of Telefónica’s Fusión Project, an initiative that aims to transform Telefónica’s global transport network by simplifying network operations while increasing capacity for customers.

The deployment of TIP’s DCSG solution in Peru is intended to support 4G and 5G mobile connectivity and fixed services across Telefónica’s global footprint. Telefónica first announced its network modernization with a DCSG-compliant solution leveraging Infinera’s DRX Series in Germany last year. Telefónica Peru, as part of the Fusión network expansion and modernization, will deploy multiple DSCG elements starting with Infinera’s DRX-30 hardware solution, including configurations that support 300 gigabits per second (300G) and 600G through the platform’s unique stacking capability. These capabilities are enabled by Infinera’s CNOS software, which provides modular resiliency and pay-as-you-grow node expansion.

“The DCSG solution deployed is comprised of open and disaggregated hardware and software from Infinera, enabling Telefónica to prepare its nationwide transport network for upcoming new services, which will help increase the agility in the introduction of new functionalities and drive operational efficiencies,” said Victor López, network architect at Telefónica and co-chair of the Open Optical Packet Transport group at TIP.

“Infinera is excited to work alongside TIP to develop open, disaggregated solutions to support the delivery of high-capacity mobile transport solutions for the 5G era,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President, Engineering & Product Management at Infinera. “The expansion of the DCSG network deployment with Telefónica Peru further validates the commercial viability of DCSG for large-scale commercial rollouts in diverse and competitive markets.”

“We are excited to see such a wide industry adoption of DCSG tech in large-scale live deployments,” said Luis MartinGarcia, Network Technologies Manager at Facebook and co-chair of the DCSG group at TIP. “The collaboration between leading global service providers and technology suppliers in TIP’s open community has been critical to advancing carrier-class DCSG implementations that are beginning to deliver real-world value.”

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the potential technical, operational and financial benefits provided when using Infinera products. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 27, 2020 as filed with the SEC on August 6, 2020, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

