Infinera, Telecom Infra Project, and Telefónica Collaborate to Expand DCSG DRX Series Deployments to Peru

The deployment of TIP’s DCSG solution in Peru is intended to support 4G and 5G mobile connectivity and fixed services across Telefónica’s global footprint. Telefónica first announced its network modernization with a DCSG-compliant solution leveraging Infinera’s DRX Series in Germany last year. Telefónica Peru, as part of the Fusión network expansion and modernization, will deploy multiple DSCG elements starting with Infinera’s DRX-30 hardware solution, including configurations that support 300 gigabits per second (300G) and 600G through the platform’s unique stacking capability. These capabilities are enabled by Infinera’s CNOS software, which provides modular resiliency and pay-as-you-grow node expansion.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today a collaboration between Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and Telefónica Peru to commercially deploy a TIP-developed Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution using Infinera’s DRX-30 hardware and Converged Network Operating System (CNOS). The deployment is part of Telefónica’s Fusión Project, an initiative that aims to transform Telefónica’s global transport network by simplifying network operations while increasing capacity for customers.

“The DCSG solution deployed is comprised of open and disaggregated hardware and software from Infinera, enabling Telefónica to prepare its nationwide transport network for upcoming new services, which will help increase the agility in the introduction of new functionalities and drive operational efficiencies,” said Victor López, network architect at Telefónica and co-chair of the Open Optical Packet Transport group at TIP.

“Infinera is excited to work alongside TIP to develop open, disaggregated solutions to support the delivery of high-capacity mobile transport solutions for the 5G era,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President, Engineering & Product Management at Infinera. “The expansion of the DCSG network deployment with Telefónica Peru further validates the commercial viability of DCSG for large-scale commercial rollouts in diverse and competitive markets.”

“We are excited to see such a wide industry adoption of DCSG tech in large-scale live deployments,” said Luis MartinGarcia, Network Technologies Manager at Facebook and co-chair of the DCSG group at TIP. “The collaboration between leading global service providers and technology suppliers in TIP’s open community has been critical to advancing carrier-class DCSG implementations that are beginning to deliver real-world value.”

