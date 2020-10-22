Company Founder Robert Hymers and Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. Are Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Marijuana Company of America Inc. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview outlines the development of MCOA’s work with Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science company developing infusion and delivery technologies, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Hymers and Quintero explain the genesis and story behind the recent transition in management and how Quintero’s team has put MCOA on the path to increased international expansion and creative new product offerings. MCOA is a pioneer in the CBD market allowing them unique market penetration in a crowded market. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to reduce expenses and overhead. The new management team is credited with reducing the burn rate by over 50% since taking over in late 2019.

MCOA’s broader growth strategy is to respond to growing interest in its hempSMART CBD products and to increase its penetration of the markets it currently serves in the United States and abroad. MCOA manufactures all its products in-house and goes to great lengths to ensure their products are of the highest quality.

“To continue penetrating and expanding our reach in South America and Europe is our primary goal in 2021,” Quintero tells Smith. “To achieve this, we will utilize our existing contacts and relationships in Latin America. We are looking to take advantage of these new markets that are hungry for our hempSMART CBD products. There is a lot to be excited about from both a top-line and bottom-line perspective for MCOA here in 2020 as well.” Mr. Quintero added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”