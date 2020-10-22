 

Company Founder Robert Hymers and Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America Inc. Are Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding their international expansion, their new hempSMART Beverage Line with Cannabis Global, Inc., and much more.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Marijuana Company of America Inc. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp corporation. The interview outlines the development of MCOA’s work with Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC: CBGL), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science company developing infusion and delivery technologies, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Hymers and Quintero explain the genesis and story behind the recent transition in management and how Quintero’s team has put MCOA on the path to increased international expansion and creative new product offerings. MCOA is a pioneer in the CBD market allowing them unique market penetration in a crowded market. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to reduce expenses and overhead. The new management team is credited with reducing the burn rate by over 50% since taking over in late 2019.

MCOA’s broader growth strategy is to respond to growing interest in its hempSMART CBD products and to increase its penetration of the markets it currently serves in the United States and abroad. MCOA manufactures all its products in-house and goes to great lengths to ensure their products are of the highest quality.

“To continue penetrating and expanding our reach in South America and Europe is our primary goal in 2021,” Quintero tells Smith. “To achieve this, we will utilize our existing contacts and relationships in Latin America. We are looking to take advantage of these new markets that are hungry for our hempSMART CBD products. There is a lot to be excited about from both a top-line and bottom-line perspective for MCOA here in 2020 as well.” Mr. Quintero added, “The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

Seite 1 von 3
Marijuana Company of America Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...