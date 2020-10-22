HCI Group Declares Q4 2020 Quarterly Cash Dividend

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on the close of business November 20, 2020.



About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading subsidiary corporation, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc., embodies HCI’s InsurTech operations. It owns TypTap Insurance Company, a rapidly growing, technology-driven provider of homeowners insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida, and Exzeo USA, Inc., a developer of insurance-related information technologies. TypTap Insurance Company utilizes online platforms developed by Exzeo to simplify and speed insurance processes for quoting and binding policies, administering policies and managing claims. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.