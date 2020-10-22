Skyharbour Signs Letter of Intent with Pitchblende Energy to Option 80% of the North Falcon Point Uranium Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Australian-registered Pitchblende Energy Pty Ltd (“Pitchblende”), which provides Pitchblende an earn-in option to acquire an 80% working interest in the North Falcon Point Uranium Project, to be renamed the Hook Lake Uranium Project (the “Property”).



Skyharbour’s Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SYH-Athabasca-MapOct2020.pdf

Under the LOI, and subject to completion of the acquisition of Pitchblende by ASX-listed Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (“Valor”), Pitchblende will contribute cash and exploration expenditure consideration totaling CAD $3,925,000 over a three-year period (“Project Consideration”). Of the Project Consideration, $425,000 will be in cash payments to Skyharbour as well as $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures. Valor will also issue a total of 250,000,000 shares (“Consideration Shares”), which will be subject to a voluntary escrow agreement and released over a period of three years.

Skyharbour’s President and CEO, Jordan Trimble commented: “Skyharbour continues to execute on its business model by adding value to its project base in the Athabasca Basin through strategic partnerships and focused mineral exploration. This LOI with Pitchblende at North Falcon Point effectively utilizes our prospect generator model to advance the Company’s other projects with partner companies. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with new partners in Pitchblende and Valor led by experienced and dynamic management and technical teams. Furthermore, Skyharbour will maintain a 100% interest in the southern portion of the Falcon Point Project retaining ownership of the Frasers Lakes Uranium and Thorium Deposit. This LOI complements the option agreements signed with Orano Canada and Azincourt Energy which collectively will generate steady news flow over the next several years in addition to the continued exploration at our flagship Moore Uranium Project.”