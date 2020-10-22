Cannabis Strategic Ventures Reports September Cannabis Sales Up 28% Month-Over-Month to $2.3M

The Company booked over $2.3 million in total sales from cannabis products during September. That compares to $1.8 million in total sales from cannabis products in August. This represents a sequential monthly growth rate of approximately 28%, reaffirming the overall growth trend that has defined the Company’s performance so far in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is excited to announce September monthly performance data, which showed a strong continued pace of growth in sales of cannabis products during the month.

“We continue to see growing market positioning and overall performance despite variable market conditions for cannabis producers over the past two months,” commented Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. “It’s remarkable to look back and recall that our target for 2020 for the topline was around $5 million in annual sales. We have already more than doubled that, and we look forward to a very strong run into year-end.”

Management notes that demand slowed in August due to macro forces. But September’s strong performance represents the Company’s robust growth trend driven by effective positioning, strong product quality and a growing end-market footprint.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Company’s NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing cannabis consumer brands.

For more information, visit http://www.CannabisStrategic.com .



