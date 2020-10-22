 

Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable

22.10.2020   

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of management and Key Opinion Leader Firas M. Rahhal, MD on Thursday, October 29th at 10:00 AM ET

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that members of management will participate in the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

Participating in the KOL Roundtable discussion will be Lawrence Kenyon, President, CEO and CFO of Outlook Therapeutics, Terry Dagnon, Chief Operating Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, and Jeff Evanson, Chief Commercial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics. Joining the Outlook Therapeutics management team for the Roundtable will be Firas M. Rahhal, MD, senior partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Los Angeles and Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCLA Geffen School of Medicine.

A live video webcast of the KOL roundtable discussion will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Outlook Therapeutics’ website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

In addition to the KOL Roundtable discussion, members of the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website virtualinvestorco.com, or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com. For more information about the event, please visit virtualinvestorco.com.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:
Jessica Morris
Account Executive
LaVoie Health Science
T: 857.701.9731
jmorris@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com


